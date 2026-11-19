MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) Streamex (NASDAQ: STEX) and Monetary Metals(R) announced an expanded partnership to make GLDY, a yield-bearing, gold-backed tokenized security, available to investors through self-directed individual retirement accounts (“IRAs”). The offering enables eligible investors to earn yield paid in gold through Monetary Metals gold leases while maintaining exposure to gold prices within a tax-advantaged retirement account. The expansion follows Streamex's recently announced collaboration with Equity Trust Company to provide self-directed IRA access to GLDY. Investors who reinvest their gold yield may benefit from compounding over time, subject to applicable account rules.

The companies initially partnered in 2025 to support GLDY, with Streamex having deployed more than 3,000 ounces of gold through the Monetary Metals Gold Yield Marketplace(R) and received more than 71 ounces in gold-denominated yield to date. The expanded partnership aims to provide an alternative to traditional precious metals IRAs, which typically incur custodial and storage fees without generating yield on physical gold holdings. Streamex and Monetary Metals see opportunities to expand adoption among retirement investors seeking gold exposure and potential income generation.

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About Streamex Corp.

Streamex Corp. (NASDAQ: STEX) is a technology and infrastructure company focused on the tokenization and digitalization of commodity real-world assets. Streamex delivers institutional-grade solutions that bridge traditional finance and blockchain-enabled markets through secure, regulated, and yield-bearing financial instruments.

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