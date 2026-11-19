MENAFN - Daily News Egypt) AVEVA, the industrial software company, and PETROJET, one of the largest engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) contractors in the Middle East and Africa, have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to deliver data-centric projects with digital twin handover in Egypt and abroad.

The agreement, signed in Dubai on Thursday, sets a framework for digital transformation. It brings together AVEVA's industrial software expertise with PETROJET's EPC capabilities and its regional and international project experience. The two companies will develop tailored solutions for mutually agreed projects.

Under the MoU, the partners will look at working together on digital transformation initiatives for projects where PETROJET is the EPC contractor. The work will use AVEVA Unified Engineering and AVEVA E3D Design, among other digital solutions, to support engineering and design and to improve how project data is managed and integrated.







“Capital projects performance is increasingly determined by the integrity of engineering data,” said Khaled Salah, Vice President, Africa, at AVEVA.“PETROJET is one of the leading EPC contractors with a long track record in the energy and industrial sectors in Egypt and the region. Together, we are creating a foundation in which engineering data is consistent, connected and handed over as a digital twin, that gives owners operational readiness from day one.”

The deal comes as Egypt works to become a regional energy hub under Egypt Vision 2030, which focuses on digital transformation and industrial competitiveness. In oil and gas, petrochemicals, power and infrastructure, integrated engineering data management and digital continuity during project execution are increasingly essential. They help improve efficiency, reduce rework and make the move from construction to operations smoother.

In the long term, the partners aim to establish PETROJET as a digitally enabled EPC contractor that delivers data-centric projects with digital twin handover across Egypt and the region, with AVEVA as its industrial software partner.