Pro Tip: Lock In Your Picks Early

Popular sizes and colourways tend to sell out fast during Black Friday and Cyber Monday. We recommend adding your favourite items to Amazon shopping carts or wishlists on the official Zeagoo store and keeping an eye on the launch date. Final discounts, participating marketplaces and inventory are subject to the official campaign page and brand store updates.

Instead of scrambling to pick items on sale day, pre-select your styles and sizes ahead of the seasonal wardrobe refresh. These two Zeagoo knitwear pieces cover both professional and casual occasions, making them top priorities for your Black Friday shopping list.

About Zeagoo

Founded in 2013, Zeagoo is a global women's apparel brand committed to delivering versatile, comfortable and stylish clothing for modern women. Rooted in timeless design, the brand empowers women to embrace confidence and individuality at every stage of life.

Media Contact

Zeagoo

Dana Li

...

Berlin,Germany