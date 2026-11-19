HH The Amir Attends Working Breakfast With Swiss President, Businesspeople
During the meeting, the two sides exchanged views on strengthening relations between the two countries, and discussed opportunities for expanding trade and investment cooperation, as well as the role of the economic sector in establishing partnerships in areas of mutual interest.
HE Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani attended the meeting, alongside a number of Their Excellencies members of the official delegation accompanying HH the Amir.
On the Swiss side, several senior officials attended the meeting.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment