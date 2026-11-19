MENAFN - Gulf Times) His Highness the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani attended on Thursday morning, a working breakfast hosted by the President of the Swiss Confederation, Guy Parmelin, at His Highness's residence in the city of Bern, with the participation of several senior businesspeople and heads of companies from both countries.

During the meeting, the two sides exchanged views on strengthening relations between the two countries, and discussed opportunities for expanding trade and investment cooperation, as well as the role of the economic sector in establishing partnerships in areas of mutual interest.

HE Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani attended the meeting, alongside a number of Their Excellencies members of the official delegation accompanying HH the Amir.

On the Swiss side, several senior officials attended the meeting.