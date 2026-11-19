HH The Amir Praises Strong Qatari-Swiss Relations, Looks To Expand Cooperation
In a post on his official X account, HH the Amir hailed the close relations between Qatar and Switzerland, and looked forward to building upon their partnerships through practical initiatives that open new horizons for cooperation and investment, expressing pleasure at the spirit of mutual understanding during his talks with the President Guy Parmelin regarding the development of bilateral cooperation, in a manner that serves the interests of both countries and benefits their peoples.
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