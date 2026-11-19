MENAFN - Gulf Times) His Highness the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani expressed his pride in the strong relations between the State of Qatar and Switzerland, looking forward to build upon the existing partnerships between the two nations to open new horizons for cooperation and investment.

In a post on his official X account, HH the Amir hailed the close relations between Qatar and Switzerland, and looked forward to building upon their partnerships through practical initiatives that open new horizons for cooperation and investment, expressing pleasure at the spirit of mutual understanding during his talks with the President Guy Parmelin regarding the development of bilateral cooperation, in a manner that serves the interests of both countries and benefits their peoples.