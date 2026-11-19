MENAFN - Gulf Times) UniCredit and Germany have reached a deal on the main sticking points in the Italian bank's takeover of Commerzbank, marking a major breakthrough in the two-year battle for control of the German lender.

The agreement, set out in a letter from UniCredit CEO Andrea Orcel to German Finance Minister Lars Klingbeil, as well as a separate statement to Reuters from the minister, would keep UniCredit's enlarged German business headquartered and listed in Frankfurt, meeting a key German demand.

But in a concession to UniCredit, Germany has dropped its insistence on appointing two members to Commerzbank's supervisory board.

"I would like to thank Minister Klingbeil for his collaborative approach, which has been instrumental in bringing us to this positive outcome," Orcel said in a statement.

The veteran investment banker also welcomed Klingbeil's "endorsement" of the strategy he has mapped out for Commerzbank.

A merger of UniCredit and Commerzbank would create a bank with more than €1.3tn ($1.4tn) of assets spanning two of the eurozone's largest economies, in one of Europe's most significant cross-border banking deals in years.

The European Central Bank has long encouraged tie-ups to create larger European lenders able to compete with US giants, while criticising political opposition that has stymied mergers said on Tuesday that UniCredit was uniquely positioned to pursue the deal because of its existing presence in Germany.

In the November 18 letter, seen by Reuters, Orcel said he was "prepared to commit" to a series of binding principles.

UniCredit also pledged to appoint German nationals to its board of directors. The bank had a German chairman for years after acquiring Bavarian bank HVB in 2005.

Klingbeil, in his statement to Reuters, said Germany "supports a swift process and an orderly transition of control".

"We have reached common ground and UniCredit has made clear commitments to Germany as a business location, to the rights of Commerzbank employees and to a continued constructive dialogue with the works council," he said, referring to a body of elected employee representatives.

Commerzbank said it welcomed UniCredit's commitments and that its management would "work together with UniCredit to develop a strategy that builds on the strengths of both banks".

The agreement clears the way for a series of steps, including UniCredit formally taking control, consolidating Commerzbank on its balance sheet and nominating supervisory board members who could appoint a new management team.

Orcel launched his pursuit of Commerzbank in 2024, catching both the lender and Berlin off guard by quietly building a stake before buying the one being sold by the state.

Commerzbank and the German government resisted the approach, but relented after UniCredit amassed a holding close to 50%.

Commerzbank employees have long opposed a deal, partly because of Orcel's stated plans to cut jobs in Germany.

A key workforce representative said on Thursday he welcomed the commitment to Frankfurt remaining the German headquarters but stressed that existing labour agreements remained in force.

"If those agreements are respected as announced, there may not be years of confrontation ahead," said Sascha Uebel, head of Commerzbank's works council.

"Ultimately, it is now in Andrea Orcel's hands how we, as employees, will receive him here," he told Reuters.

The German government holds a 13.3% stake in Commerzbank following a bailout during the global financial crisis.

The future of that stake remains an open question. Orcel's letter said the agreement "set the basis for the disposal of the government's stake", but Klingbeil's statement contained no commitment to sell.

Klingbeil and Orcel met in September to discuss UniCredit's hostile €45bn approach. Both called the talks "constructive" but differences remained.

Since then, the ECB, the European Commission and the US Federal Reserve have approved the deal.

Earlier this month, Commerzbank said it was "convinced" a tie-up with UniCredit could create value, signalling a markedly more positive stance towards a deal it had long opposed.

UniCredit Commerzbank Eurozone factory