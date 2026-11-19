MENAFN - Gulf Times) A skyscraper in Riyadh housing the headquarters of Saudi Arabia's sovereign wealth fund was damaged on Thursday, witnesses told AFP, as the kingdom reported new attacks by Yemen's Houthis.

Saudi Arabia has been battling a surge in attacks since fighting reignited over the summer in neighbouring Yemen's civil war, where Riyadh backs the internationally recognised government against the Houthis the early hours of Thursday, AFP journalists in the Saudi capital reported a powerful blast had been heard.

Around the same time, civil defence authorities issued a warning for "potential danger" but said minutes later that the danger had passed Saudi-led military coalition fighting the Houthis said it had "addressed a missile threat launched by the terrorist Houthi militia towards Riyadh".

"Initial assessment indicates the impact of debris, with material damage currently being surveyed," said coalition spokesman Turki al-Malki later told AFP that Riyadh's Public Investment Fund Tower, which at 80 storeys is the tallest in the city's financial district, had been damaged.

"The facade is damaged across several floors, with windows blown out," said one source who requested anonymity. Two other sources confirmed the damage 385 metres high, the tower dominates King Abdullah Financial District, which acts as a showcase for Saudi Arabia's economic ambitions.

With imposing skyscrapers, luxury shops and green spaces, the district also hosts the headquarters of the Saudi stock exchange along with multinationals such as Goldman Sachs.