MENAFN - Gulf Times) Qatar's ability to emerge stronger from successive crises - from the blockade and the Covid-19 pandemic to the Israeli attack and the ongoing US-Iran war - offers Germany valuable lessons in national resilience, crisis management and the power of diplomacy, Qatari academics and policy experts told a high-level gathering here.

The experts argued that Qatar's experience demonstrated how a small nation could turn extraordinary geopolitical challenges into opportunities to strengthen social cohesion, reinforce national sovereignty and build international credibility, while forging a mutually beneficial partnership with Germany based on complementary strengths.

The discussion, titled Voices from Doha: Qatari Perspectives on the US-Iran War and Future Prospects, was organised by the Divan Centre in Berlin as part of its BLACK COFFEE dialogue blade-->

Participants included Dr Abdullah al-Otaibi, Assistant Professor in the Department of International Affairs at Qatar University; Turki al-Malki, Director of the International Policy Research Centre; al-Anoud al-Thani, Non-Resident Fellow at the Middle East Council on Global Affairs; and Mohammed al-Emadi, also a Non-Resident Fellow at the council.

The discussion was moderated by former German ambassador to Qatar Lothar Freischlader.

A central theme was that the true strength of a nation cannot be measured solely by its military capabilities or economic resources, but also by its capacity to withstand crises, preserve national unity and command international blade-->

The speakers noted that Qatar's experience offered important lessons in navigating extraordinary challenges without abandoning dialogue or diplomatic engagement.

Successive crises, they observed, had strengthened solidarity within Qatari society while reinforcing the country's international standing as a reliable partner and credible mediator.

The discussion highlighted the potential for a mutually beneficial partnership between Qatar and Germany, built on their complementary strengths.

While Germany could benefit from Qatar's experience in crisis management, resilience and diplomatic engagement, Qatar could draw on Germany's advanced capabilities in engineering, technology and industrial blade-->

Such an exchange, the participants suggested, would give bilateral relations a broader strategic dimension extending beyond conventional political and economic co-operation.

Turning to the ongoing US-Iran war, the experts examined its implications for Gulf security, global energy markets and international stability, warning that the consequences of prolonged confrontation would extend far beyond the Middle East.

Europe, they noted, was also exposed to the economic and security repercussions of the conflict, underlining the need for greater international engagement in efforts to secure a peaceful resolution.

The discussion emphasised the importance of closer co-ordination among Gulf Co-operation Council countries in responding to shared threats, even where national interests and political priorities blade-->

Participants also examined political and electoral developments in the United States and Israel and their potential influence on the region's future.

With Washington and Tehran continuing to hold divergent positions, the speakers stressed the need for strong and trusted intermediaries capable of narrowing differences and facilitating meaningful, lasting agreements.

The dialogue underscored that successful mediation required more than diplomatic access. Credibility, political courage, mutual trust and a genuine sense of responsibility were equally essential.

The participants also warned that lasting security and economic prosperity would remain elusive without respect for international law, human rights, national sovereignty and the right of peoples to blade-->

Failure to hold those responsible for violations accountable, they cautioned, could embolden other actors and further undermine international peace and stability.

A recurring message throughout the discussion was that diplomacy should never be mistaken for weakness. Rather, the willingness to pursue negotiations amid deep divisions represented an expression of political wisdom, strength and responsibility.

The Berlin dialogue ultimately presented Qatar-Germany relations as an opportunity to demonstrate how countries with different experiences and capabilities could learn from one another while contributing to wider regional and international stability.

Its overarching message was that resilience, dialogue and mutual respect - rather than confrontation alone - offered the most credible foundations for lasting peace, security and shared prosperity.

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