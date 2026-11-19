MENAFN - Gulf Times) Germany sees the official visit of His Highness the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani as an opportunity to deepen its security partnership with Qatar, according to a senior German security official.

In an exclusive interview with Gulf Times, Dr Dieter Romann, President of the German Federal Police Headquarters (Bundespolizei), described the Amir's visit as a significant occasion that could give fresh impetus to bilateral security relations while delivering wider economic and social benefits to both countries.

“I regard the official visit of HH the Amir of Qatar as a great honour for our country,” Romann said, expressing optimism that the high-level engagement could unlock previously unexplored opportunities for closer collaboration between the two blade-->

“The visit may open up new, previously unexplored avenues for strengthening bilateral security co-operation between our two countries, bringing mutual benefits to both sides,” he said.

Romann, who has headed Germany's Federal Police since August 2012 and is based at its headquarters in Potsdam, identified several specialised areas in which the two countries could strengthen their security partnership.

The proposed areas of collaboration reflect the increasingly complex nature of contemporary security challenges, which demand specialised capabilities, operational readiness and close co-ordination between international blade-->

Romann placed particular emphasis on practical co-operation, including joint training exercises and the exchange of operational expertise, as effective means of strengthening institutional capabilities and mutual confidence.

Such exchanges, he explained, would allow security personnel from both countries to learn from one another's experiences, draw on lessons from past operations and avoid repeating mistakes.

Beyond the operational and technical dimensions, Romann offered a broader perspective on the value of international security partnerships, describing co-operation with Qatar as an exercise in building trust and understanding between people.

“I believe that international and bilateral co-operation with Qatar represents people-to-people understanding at its finest,” he blade-->

“We get to know one another, building mutual trust to the point where each side is willing to entrust the other with their lives. And then, to our surprise, we discover just how much we have in common!”

His remarks underscored the human dimension of security co-operation, in which professional relationships forged through shared training and operational experience can develop into enduring institutional partnerships.

Romann also highlighted the broader dividends of closer security ties, arguing that their benefits extend well beyond law enforcement and public safety.

Stronger security and stability, he said, can create conditions conducive to economic activity, investment and prosperity, ultimately contributing to the well-being of people in both countries.

Asked about the prospects for further exchanges and enhanced co-operation between the German and Qatari security authorities, Romann acknowledged that decisions on the future direction and scope of bilateral engagement rested with the political leadership.

“That is a question for HH the Amir, the German Chancellor and the interior ministers of our two countries to answer,” he blade-->

Nevertheless, the German police chief made clear his personal commitment to sustaining the relationship.

“For my part, I look forward to continuing our journey of close co-operation,” he said.

His comments come as HH the Amir's visit to Germany places renewed focus on the scope for expanding bilateral engagement, with security co-operation emerging as an area offering opportunities for practical collaboration, institutional exchanges and a stronger partnership between Doha and Berlin.

HH the Amir Bundespolizei bilateral counterterrorism