Electricity demand is rising fast, fueled by AI, electrification and a growing digital economy. Global demand is expected to increase nearly 4% through 2027, raising an important question: can the grid keep pace?

The answer starts with the infrastructure already around us. Much of today's grid is decades old, which makes maintenance and modernization urgent. Dr. Sarah Kapnick, Global Head of Climate Advisory at J.P. Morgan, highlights the scale of investment ahead and the growing importance of energy resilience as both an economic and national security priority. She also points to efficiency and software as near-term opportunities that can move faster than new physical capacity.

Karin De Bondt, Senior Vice President and Chief Strategy Officer at Trane Technologies, brings the focus inside buildings, where large amounts of energy are still wasted every day. Through efficient systems, data-driven right-sizing, AI-enabled building management with BrainBox and strategies to recover and reuse waste heat, buildings can play a much larger role in easing strain on the grid.

Energy demand management offers a practical way forward. Maintaining and modernizing existing infrastructure while reducing unnecessary demand can help communities respond faster to rising energy needs. Many of the tools are already here. The opportunity now is to put them to work.

Key moments

00:50: The investment the grid needs 02:00: Why aging infrastructure is the real problem 07:30: The cheapest energy is the one you don't build 11:20: From increasing supply to managing demand 12:20: The 30% of building energy we waste 17:00: Using AI to cut energy use 18:40: Real savings: the Dollar Tree example 22:40: Battery storage and the next horizon

Featured in this Episode:

Hosts:

Dominique Silva, Marketing Leader EMEA, Trane Technologies

Scott Tew, Vice President Sustainability and Managing Director, Center for Energy Efficiency and Sustainability, Trane Technologies

Guests:

Karin De Bondt, Senior Vice President and Chief Strategy Officer, Trane Technologies

Dr. Sarah Kapnick, Global Head of Climate Advisory, J.P. Morgan

Episode Resources

Trane Technologies 2025 Sustainability Report Dollar Tree unlocks major energy and emissions savings with BrainBox AI Grid Resilience: Neglected No More

About Healthy Spaces

Healthy Spaces, a podcast by Trane Technologies, brings together engineers, innovators and industry leaders for bold conversations at the frontier of sustainable technology.

In Season 6, we zero in on the moment when innovation becomes infrastructure - when breakthroughs move beyond the lab and start transforming industries.

From pioneering AI research and next-generation data center cooling to climate-resilient cities and pathways to decarbonization, each episode explores the innovations at the cutting-edge of sustainable technology.

Designed for leaders, builders and anyone with a stake in the future of sustainable technology, the series offers a front-row seat to the ideas and innovations shaping what comes next.

The challenges are real. The solutions are being built now.

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