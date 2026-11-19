The ASPCA®, Make-A-Wish®, Meals on Wheels America, and the National Park Foundation return as national charity partners, joined by nearly 830 hometown charities New ads“Sing Again” and“High Five” spotlight Meals on Wheels volunteers and hometown charities

CAMDEN, N.J., November 19, 2026 /3BL/ - Subaru of America, Inc. today launched the 2026 Subaru Share the Love® Event, kicking off its 19th year with two new heartwarming ads that highlight the tangible difference national and hometown charity partners make for people in need. Having donated more than $346 million over 18 years, Subaru and its retailers are now nearing $360 million in cumulative giving by the end of the 19th Subaru Share the Love Event. Subaru and its retailers will again support four national charity partners: The American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals® (ASPCA®), Make-A-Wish®, Meals on Wheels America, and the National Park Foundation, along with nearly 830 hometown charities selected by retailers nationwide.

Two heartwarming new ads illustrate how this charitable campaign supports local communities. “ Sing Again” shares a glimpse into the relationship between a Meals on Wheels volunteer and an older client bonding over holiday memories. “ High Five” captures the joy that can come from Subaru retailers supporting their hometown charities. Watch the ads on the Subaru of America YouTube channel.

Alan Bethke, Senior Vice President of Marketing, Subaru of America, Inc.:“Nearly two decades in, every donation made during the Subaru Share the Love Event continues to build on the last. Like ripples becoming a current, those gifts help support programs that can change people's and pets' lives. The action Subaru, our retailers, and our customers take each year reflects our ongoing commitment to being More Than a Car Company®.”

Ellie Hollander, President and CEO, Meals on Wheels America:“Every Meals on Wheels visit brings more than a nutritious meal. It brings a friendly face, a check-in, and a moment of connection that matters so much to older adults struggling with hunger and loneliness. Through the Subaru Share the Love Event, Subaru and its retailers give our local programs more resources to serve the seniors who need them most.”

For every new Subaru vehicle purchased or leased at any of more than 640 Subaru retailers from November 19, 2026, through January 4, 2027, Subaru will donate $250 when the customer chooses a participating charity*. Each national charity is guaranteed a minimum donation of $250,000. Additionally, retailers will donate at least $50 in total to their participating hometown charity partners for each new vehicle sold or leased. Subaru and participating retailers will also donate a total of $5 to a registered hometown charity for every qualifying routine service visit during the campaign period. Customers have until January 15, 2027, to designate the automaker's donation to a participating charity.

Beginning today, both ads will run in 30-second and 15-second formats across national television, streaming, digital video, and social media platforms. Media partners include ABC, NBC, YouTube, Peacock, Max, Hulu, and Amazon. Creative highlighting the national charity partners will also run with Spotify and SiriusXM. A Spanish-language version of “High Five” will run on Telemundo, UniMás, Univision, ViX, and TUDN.

“High Five” features real members of Abilities Centre Eagles, a Canadian youth wheelchair basketball team. Subaru of America, together with Subaru of Canada, has donated $20,000 to the Abilities Centre Whitby to help support their ongoing equipment and programming needs.

Through the Subaru Share the Love Event, Subaru and its retailers have donated to national and hometown charities that support animals in need, grant wishes for children with critical illnesses, deliver meals to seniors, and help protect our national parks. The initiative has also supported nearly 2,700 hometown charities since 2013. Learn more at , or join the conversation via #SubaruShareTheLove.

*Subaru of America, Inc. ("SOA") will donate $250 for every new Subaru vehicle sold or leased from November 19, 2026, through January 4, 2027, when one or more of the four national charities is designated by the purchaser or lessee. Pre-approved hometown charities may also be selected for the donation depending on retailer participation. In addition, for every new Subaru vehicle sold or leased during the campaign period, participating retailers will donate a minimum of $50 in total to their registered hometown charities. Subaru will donate a total of $5 to their registered hometown charities for every qualifying Subaru vehicle routine service visit during the campaign period at participating retailers. Purchasers/lessees must make their charity designations by January 15, 2027. The four national charities will receive a guaranteed minimum donation of $250,000 each. See your local Subaru retailer for details or visit subaru/share. All donations made by SOA. This promotion is void in the state of Hawaii.

About Subaru of America, Inc.

Subaru of America, Inc. (SOA) is an indirect wholly owned subsidiary of Subaru Corporation of Japan. Headquartered in Camden, N.J., the company markets and distributes Subaru vehicles, parts, and accessories through a network of about 640 retailers across the United States. All Subaru products are manufactured in zero-landfill plants, including Subaru of Indiana Automotive, Inc., the only U.S. automobile manufacturing plant designated a backyard wildlife habitat by the National Wildlife Federation. SOA is guided by the Subaru Love Promise®, which is the company's vision to show love and respect to everyone and to support its communities and customers nationwide. Over the past 20 years, SOA and the SOA Foundation have donated more than $357 million to causes that Subaru and its customers care about, and Subaru employees have logged more than 130,000 volunteer hours. Through these actions and more, Subaru is dedicated to being More Than a Car Company® and to making the world a better place. For additional information, visit href="" subar.

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Contacts:

Diane Anton

Corporate Communications Manager

(856) 488-5093

[email protected]

Adam LeiterCorporate Communications Specialist(856) 488-8668[email protected]