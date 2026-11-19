David, an HVAC service technician based in Grand Rapids, Michigan, came right out of high school and into the trades. It was a path that felt natural given his background, but one he's made entirely his own. Three years in, graduating from Trane Technologies' first-ever Technician Apprenticeship Program (TAP) cohort, he's talking about his future with the ease of someone who knows they're in the right place at the right time.

Hands on, always moving

David was drawn to the physical problem-solving and the constant novelty of the job, a combination that keeps his work from feeling routine. "I like being hands on, and I also like going somewhere new every day. I get that opportunity here."

He also finds it rewarding, especially the work he does in healthcare buildings, where HVAC plays a crucial role in patient care.

That sense of purpose extends beyond the buildings he services.“You can also have a direct impact on someone's business. You can go into a building, do some efficiency upgrades and save a customer quite a bit of money in a short amount of time.”

Learning to slow down

David has had a few mentors through the program, which meant he got to see different approaches up close. His current mentor, Travis, is the model he'll carry forward.

"Travis is always open for a phone call. When I get stumped on something, he's always willing to come out and help." David's acquired technical knowledge from his mentors, the coursework and his hands-on learning with clients and equipment, and the program has taught David a different relationship with the process of learning itself.

"As a young person, it's easy to want to get it done fast and show that you got it done. The program has shown me to slow down a little bit." David has learned to be more detailed, to write things down, to sometimes sit with a problem before rushing to solve it.

The payoff on that lesson stuck with him.“I once fought loose connections on electrical plugs for hours. Then, I saw it again and in 10 minutes I had it fixed. That felt awesome.

A training center that changes the math

This is exactly what makes the new Trane Technologies Advanced Technology Training Center feel so significant to David. Having a full chilled water system - pumps, controls, the works - available to work on in a clean, controlled environment is something previous generations of technicians simply didn't have. "Being able to have these pieces of equipment at our disposal to work on is huge."

Keeping doors open

Graduating from TAP is just the beginning for David, who's fully aware of the possibilities in front of him. Future opportunities like building automation, leadership and mentorship interest him, but he's wisely keeping his options open.

"I'm trying to keep all doors open right now,” he says. "I like helping people, but for now my priority is to get back in the field and keep growing.”

As for what it means to wear the Trane Technologies' name on a job site: "It's awesome to be able to represent the company as a technician. Having the backing from this company gives you more opportunities to learn and grow. I can't wait to see what my future brings."

For David, being an HVAC technician is no longer a mystery. His career is helping to build his future.