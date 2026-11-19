MENAFN - 3BL) STAMFORD, Conn., October 19, 2026 /3BL/ - On October 8, over 2,000 Henkel employees across 25 locations participated in volunteer activities in support of more than 50 local nonprofit organizations in recognition of Henkel's 4annual Community Impact Day. This dedicated day of service reflects Henkel's purpose as pioneers at heart for the good of generations, allowing Henkel employees to donate their time and talents to support causes that strengthen communities, improve lives, and help shape a better future.

Across North America, employee volunteers participated in projects focused on education, food security, environmental stewardship, community revitalization, and support for children and families. Activities included restoring parks and green spaces, caring for animals in need, assembling resources for organizations in need, supporting food banks, and completing a variety of infrastructural improvement projects.

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For example, At Mill River Park in Stamford, Connecticut, Henkel employees continued a longstanding partnership that has evolved over the years. Early volunteer projects focused on removing litter and waste, while this year's volunteers worked to clear brush, repair weather-damaged pathways, and help preserve the park for future generations.

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The event carries special significance in 2026 as Henkel celebrates 150 years of innovation, purpose, and impact around the world. Rooted in tradition as a family company, Henkel's unique spirit drives stability and reliability in a constantly changing world, inspired by the pioneering spirit of its founder Fritz Henkel, who looked ahead and broke new ground with his determination and community-driven values.

“Community Impact Day reflects who we are as a company and how we bring our purpose to life,” said Phil Schaffer, Corporate Senior Vice President and Regional Head of Henkel Consumer Brands, Henkel North America.“What started as a local volunteer effort involving a few hundred employees has grown into a region-wide movement. This year, thousands of employees worked side by side with nonprofit partners to create meaningful change in the communities where we live and work. Our founder believed that business success and social responsibility go hand in hand. Community Impact Day is one of the ways we continue his legacy and our commitment to improving life today while shaping the future.”

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While Community Impact Day marks a strong collective effort, employee volunteerism is a cornerstone of Henkel's corporate citizenship strategy throughout the year. Through its Make an Impact on Tomorrow (MIT) initiative, launched in 1998, Henkel consistently supports employee volunteer efforts by providing paid volunteer time and in-kind donations to qualifying nonprofit organizations.

As Henkel celebrates 150 years of pioneering innovations and purpose-driven growth, Community Impact Day demonstrates how employees are carrying forward that legacy through action, partnership, and service.

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About Henkel in North America

Henkel's portfolio of well-known brands in North America includes all®, Purex® and Persil® laundry detergents, Snuggle® fabric softeners, Dial® soaps, Schwarzkopf® hair care, as well as Loctite®, Technomelt® and Bonderite® adhesives. With sales about 6.1 billion US dollars (5.4 billion euros) in 2025, North America accounts for 26 percent of the company's global sales. Henkel employs more than 7,000 people across the U.S. and Canada. For more information, please visit and on X @Henkel_NA.

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