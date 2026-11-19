Aetna For You & Baby is a multi-year initiative to achieve a 30-percentage-point increase in access to whole-patient maternal and infant care over the next five years. Today, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimates that more than 80% of pregnancy-related deaths are preventable.

HARTFORD, Conn., NOVEMBER 19, 2026 /3BL/ – Aetna®, a CVS Health® company (NYSE: CVS ), today launched Aetna For You & Baby, a five-year initiative to connect 90% of Aetna's expecting mothers and their babies to essential, end-to-end care, representing a 30-percentage-point increase. This initiative, which covers holistic care from pregnancy through a baby's first year, is another example of Aetna's commitment to supporting our members in the moments that matter.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimates that more than 80% of pregnancy-related deaths are preventable,1 and lack of access to maternal health care is a direct and well-documented barrier.2 The importance of access to quality care extends beyond childbirth, particularly during the first year of life, when babies reach important physical and emotional milestones at a rapid pace and early interventions can have a lasting impact on health and development.3

“A healthy pregnancy and a healthy baby don't happen in a single moment. Our members and their families depend on support before, during and long after delivery,” said Katerina Guerraz, Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer, Aetna.“We want every Aetna family to be able to access the care they need, when they need it and where they need it. That's why we're making this commitment to provide the right foundation of care because every mother and baby deserves a healthy start.”

The Aetna For You & Baby initiative makes it easier for moms to get the care and support they need, identify potential health concerns early and give babies a healthy start. This approach treats maternal and infant care as one connected journey, with a focus on three areas of essential care.

Prenatal and postpartum physical health, with moms receiving a prenatal visit in the first trimester, followed by a postpartum visit within 12 weeks of delivery. Maternal mental health, with moms receiving a standardized depression screening both during pregnancy and after delivery. A healthy first year for baby, with infants receiving six or more well-child visits in their first 15 months.

“As a physician, I see maternal and child health as one connected journey. A healthier start means caring for the whole person, including physical health, mental well-being and the everyday challenges that can make it difficult to get ongoing care,” said Dr. Kara Walker, Vice President and Chief Medical Officer, Aetna Medicaid.“Aetna's holistic care model identifies needs early to help improve health outcomes and give mothers and babies a stronger foundation for lifelong health.”

As the nation's third-largest health insurer, Aetna brings scalable solutions, geographic reach and clinical expertise to help members address gaps in maternal and infant care across its Medicaid and commercial populations. With maternity supports for approximately 200,000 deliveries annually, Aetna has a track record of working closely with providers and community partners to connect families to essential maternal care through their baby's first year of life.

Access: Reaching families to provide what they need, where they live.

Providing access to quality care should not be determined by income levels or area codes. Aetna is drawing on its provider and community partnerships, virtual care capabilities and clinical expertise to reach families wherever they live, including in rural and underserved communities where care can be hard to find.

Expanding access to care options for maternity and pediatric care so more families can find the right care close to home. Bringing care to rural communities and maternity care deserts through virtual care, AI-enabled digital tools and other innovative offerings. Working with national and local community organizations to connect families to the services and support they need.

Quality: Providing consistent, evidence-based care for the whole mom and baby.

Aetna is increasingly focused on improving the overall health and well-being of moms and babies, with an emphasis on identifying needs early and closing important care gaps.

Early outreach to high-risk moms, offering health care programs that include mental health support and help managing health concerns like hypertension, diabetes and postpartum depression. Partnering with providers, communities and states to help moms and babies receive timely prenatal and postpartum physical and mental health visits and well-child visits. Helping prevent avoidable complications for moms and infants through evidence-based care and treatment options. Supporting a healthy first year for babies and reducing preventable emergency room visits through practical guidance for new moms to support well-child visits, remove barriers to care and improve nutrition.

Value: Helping members navigate the system to find and use maternal and infant care.

Aetna is working to remove friction and complexity in the health care system. With enhanced digital tools and guided navigation, families can plan their journey, schedule care and understand their benefits so they can access their maternal and infant support with confidence.

Aetna Care Paths, a digital tool that delivers quick, easy answers to personalize the journey, has increased member engagement by 80%. For participating health plans, this tool also reduces friction and cuts the time to complete tasks from more than eight minutes to under 60 seconds. Health100, a CVS Health subsidiary, offers a mobile app with Haio, a personal AI health assistant that helps individuals and their families find care options, understand costs and navigate their care more easily. For participating health plans, Health100 will bring benefits, coverage and prescription details together in one place.

Together, these tools, which will be rolled out during this initiative, will help reduce confusion about benefits and delivery costs, support continuous coverage for moms and babies through the first year and guide members to the right care setting.

Through Aetna For You & Baby, Aetna is showing up every day for members and their families with an accessible, connected approach to maternal and infant health, so more moms have the care and support they need and more babies get a healthy start in life.

About Aetna

Aetna, a CVS Health business, serves an estimated 37 million people with information and resources to help them make better informed decisions about their health care. Aetna offers a broad range of traditional, voluntary and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services, including medical, pharmacy, dental and behavioral health plans, and medical management capabilities, Medicaid health care management services, workers' compensation administrative services and health information technology products and services. Aetna's customers include employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care professionals, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups and expatriates. For more information, visit Aetna.

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