MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Lusail International Circuit (LIC) is thrilled to announce that Egyptian singer and composer Ahmed Saad will take to the Lusail Live stage on Saturday, 28 November 2026.

Known for his fresh pop and Arabic music, Saad is also a philanthropist dedicated to social causes and will bring a regional flavor to the race weekend.

Born in Cairo and raised in an artistic family, Ahmed Saad graduated from a Higher Institute of Music in Egypt and began his professional music career in 2003 with the release of his debut album,“Ashki Le Meen”, which was well received by audiences across the Arab world. In 2007, following a series of successful singles, he released his second album,“Waheshtini Oyounak”, which included hit tracks such as“Garhona”,“Kafaya Keda” and“Kol Leila”. His growing presence on music television channels and the popularity of his music videos further boosted his profile, and he has since released over 100 singles.

Described as a shining star of Egypt, Saad has captivated millions of music enthusiasts across the globe, with songs that have become anthems of love and passion. His music has earned him global recognition, including collaborations with international artists and a feature in the American TV series“Moon Knight”.

Saad's soulful vocals have evolved over the years, transitioning from country music to pop and ultimately to Khaliji, and he is widely recognised as a“musical king” with forays into genres including Arabic pop, Khaliji and Egyptian pop. His releases include“Sayrina Ya Donia”,“El Eid”,“Wasa' Wasa”,“El Youm El Helw Da”, and“Aleiky Oyoun” with the latter alone garnering 227 million views. His 2022 super hit album smashed sales records and earned him millions of fans worldwide, further cementing his place in the music industry.

In the build up to the performance, Saturday at the Formula 1® Qatar Airways Qatar Grand Prix 2026 will feature Formula 1® Qualifying session, setting the grid for the Grand Prix on Sunday.

Fans attending the Formula 1® Qatar Airways Qatar Grand Prix 2026 from 27 to 29 November can catch Ahmed Saad live with entry included across all three-day ticket categories. A three day General Admission ticket at Lusail Hill priced at QAR 600, and Three day Grandstand tickets are also available in the

Main Grandstand (QAR 2,000), the North Grandstand (QAR 1,500) and the Turn 2 and Turn 16 Grandstands (QAR 1,000). University students can enjoy 20% off (from QAR 480) and senior citizens aged 60 and above can enjoy 25% off (from QAR 750), with valid ID. Access to Ahmed Saad's performance is included with all ticket types.

Limited hospitality tickets are also available with the F1® Experiences Champions Club. Tickets are selling fast for Qatar's biggest motorsport and entertainment event. Fans can secure their place by visiting href="" lcsc