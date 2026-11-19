MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: Qatar Museums' Teen Hub has signed a collaboration agreement with Qatar Charity to expand youth volunteering and community participation in Qatar.

Signed at Teen Hub in Expo House, Al Bidda Park, the partnership will create meaningful opportunities for teenagers to develop their skills, take initiative and give back to their communities.

CEO of Qatar Museums Mohammed Saad Al Rumaihi said: "Investing in young people lies at the heart of Qatar Museums' commitment to the nation's cultural and social development. Our partnership with Qatar Charity brings together culture, learning and volunteering, giving teenagers the opportunity to develop their talents and make a meaningful contribution to their communities. Through Teen Hub and IZDIHAR, we hope to foster a shared sense of responsibility and nurture a generation equipped to help shape Qatar's future."

Teen Hub and Qatar Charity will create structured volunteering opportunities through the IZDIHAR initiative, supported by shared training, logistics and communications resources.

Joint community programmes will champion social responsibility and youth participation, while educational and creative projects will provide opportunities for teenagers to learn, collaborate and contribute to innovative environments.

Chief Executive Officer of Qatar Charity Yousef bin Ahmed Al Kuwari said: "We are proud to sign this agreement with Qatar Museums, reflecting our shared commitment to investing in young people and strengthening their participation in society. Through IZDIHAR and Teen Hub, we will bring together our expertise in volunteering, culture, knowledge and creativity to deliver programmes that develop teenagers' skills, encourage initiative and social responsibility, and open up opportunities for them to learn, give back and contribute confidently to their communities and their futures."

The agreement establishes a long-term framework for collaboration, supporting Teen Hub's role as a place where young people can explore their interests, build connections and take an active part in shaping their communities.