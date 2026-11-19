MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: Doha Industry Days opened its second edition today with the Film Committee at Media City Qatar (MCQ) marking a year of progress across film development, production and international partnerships, while setting out the next stage of its ambition to establish Qatar as a globally connected hub for film and storytelling.

Opening the three-day gathering at Rosewood Doha, HE Hassan Al Thawadi, Chairman of the Film Committee at Media City Qatar, reflected on the progress made since the inaugural Industry Days in 2025, when the Film Committee first set out its vision to grow Qatar's screen sector through investment, production incentives, international collaboration and greater opportunities for stories and talent from the Arab world and wider Global South.

Over the past year, the Film Committee has moved from laying out that vision to putting key elements into practice.

The Qatar Screen Production Incentive (QSPI), offering a rebate of up to 50 per cent on qualifying Qatar expenditure, has been rolled out and is now being utilised by productions filming in the country.

The activity is bringing international productions into Qatar while generating opportunities across local crew, transport, hospitality, catering, logistics and other production services.

HE Hassan Al Thawadi, Chairman of the Film Committee at Media City Qatar, said, "A great deal has moved forward since we first set out this vision last year. What matters now is that we are beginning to see that ambition translate into films reaching audiences, productions coming to Qatar and partnerships moving into real development. The next phase is about building on that momentum: creating more opportunities for filmmakers and talent from our region, bringing more production into Qatar and developing stories that can travel around the world."That progress is unfolding against the backdrop of an expanded Industry Days, where filmmakers, actors, studio executives, financiers and creative leaders are gathering across Rosewood Doha for three days of conversations, partnerships and project announcements.

This year's edition also brings the craft of filmmaking into the conference itself through Design+, an exhibition featuring original designs and memorabilia connected to productions including Back to the Future, Jurassic Park, Forrest Gump, The X-Files, The Goonies and Emily in Paris.

Among the clearest signs of progress is a growing portfolio of Film Committee-supported projects reaching major international festivals and audiences.

James Gray's Paper Tiger, starring Adam Driver, Miles Teller and Scarlett Johansson, premiered in Competition at the Cannes Film Festival before opening the 64th New York Film Festival in September. The film now returns to the region as part of the Doha Film Festival.

Lebanese filmmaker Rami Kodeih's Furies premiered in the Venice Spotlight section and was subsequently selected as Lebanon's official submission for Best International Feature at the 99th Academy Awards. Produced by Rodrigo Teixeira's RT Features, with George Clooney and Grant Heslov executive producing through Smokehouse, the film is also screening in Doha.

Abderrahmane Sissako's Artou, the filmmaker's first immersive work and starring Omar Sy, was selected for Venice Immersive and will be presented in Doha at the Museum of Islamic Art, bringing one of the year's most innovative Film Committee-supported projects directly to audiences during the festival.

The wider portfolio also includes projects such as The Voice of Hind Rajab, which has travelled from Venice to major international awards recognition, alongside Qatari filmmaking including Saoud Wainah, reflecting a slate that spans international productions, regional voices and locally made work.

Alongside the international performance of its film slate, the Chairman noted increased emphasis on converting investment and partnerships into production activity inside Qatar.

The QSPI is central to that effort. Introduced to make Qatar more competitive as an international filming destination, the incentive provides a 40 per cent base rebate with the potential for an additional uplift of up to 10 per cent, subject to qualifying criteria.

Projects currently using or piloting the programme include productions filming in Doha, demonstrating how the incentive can translate into direct activity across Qatar's production economy. Among them is C4R, a feature project with Noomi Rapace attached that is filming in Doha this month. The production is helping put the country's emerging production infrastructure and service ecosystem into use while creating work across multiple local sectors.The Film Committee is also continuing to develop post-production, infrastructure and international technical capabilities designed to support a longer-term production pipeline in Qatar.

The Chairman also shared how the Film Committee is looking beyond individual productions to strengthen how films can move across the region, announcing agreements with Egypt and Jordan, marking a milestone in its vision to build a globally competitive regional film industry anchored in Qatar.

The partnerships connect production incentives with cross-border collaboration, talent development and investment, creating new opportunities to produce films across the Arab world and bring regional stories to global audiences.

The initiatives are intended to complement the QSPI by making it easier for productions to draw on regional expertise and expenditure while strengthening Qatar's position as a gateway for projects moving between markets.

A major focus of the Film Committee is a growing slate of films inspired by extraordinary lives from across the region building on the projects announced last year.

During his session, the Chairman announced plans to develop a feature film based on the life of Mohamed Mounir, the Egyptian music and screen icon known to generations of fans as "El King." The project will explore Mounir's journey and the experiences, relationships and creative choices behind a career spanning nearly five decades across music, cinema and television.

Together, the projects form part of a broader commitment to developing cinematic stories drawn from the people, culture and history of the region, pairing those stories with leading regional and international filmmaking talent.

That commitment includes Caesar, the previously announced feature based on the life of Syrian whistleblower Farid Nada al-Madhan. The project has progressed since its unveiling at the inaugural Industry Days, and updates will be formally announced in the coming days.

The Film Committee has also continued to expand relationships with international and regional studios, building on work initiated around the first edition of Industry Days.

Over the past year, the Film Committee has advanced engagement with companies including Sony Pictures, NEON, Miramax and others around the development of Arabic-language projects, international co-financing and opportunities for production in Qatar, including the support of an established IP such as Welad Rizq, one of the region's most established contemporary film franchises.

The next stage of that strategy places greater emphasis on turning those relationships into projects, productions and opportunities for regional talent. As part of that effort, the Film Committee and Yango Play have signed a memoranduma of understanding to explore the development, co-production and distribution of scripted and unscripted Arabic-language originals.

The partnership will also explore opportunities for training, mentorship, knowledge exchange and greater involvement of Qatari and regional talent in future productions, as well as potential content acquisition and licensing opportunities.

The Film Committee at Media City Qatar presents Doha Industry Days in partnership with the Doha Film Institute and Doha Film Festival 2026. Further announcements across projects, partnerships and regional collaboration will follow throughout the three-day programme.