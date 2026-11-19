MENAFN - The Peninsula) Xinhua

Nairobi, Kenya: Kenya's Peres Jepchirchir, the reigning world marathon champion and Tokyo 2020 Olympic gold medalist, has been banned for three years for doping. Her suspension runs until October 2029.

Jepchirchir, 33, was one of three Kenyan athletes sanctioned by the Athletics Integrity Unit (AIU) on Thursday for anti-doping rule violations.

The ban rules her out of the 2027 World Championships in Beijing, where she would have defended her women's marathon title, and the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics.

The AIU said Jepchirchir admitted two anti-doping rule violations involving the presence and use of a prohibited substance. Her ban was reduced by one year because she admitted the violations early and accepted the sanctions. She waived her right to appeal.

"An out-of-competition sample, collected in Kenya prior to Jepchirchir's Sydney Marathon victory in August, returned an Adverse Analytical Finding (AAF) for EPO on September 17, leading to her being provisionally suspended by the AIU on October 20.

In an interview on that same date, the athlete denied using EPO and said she had no knowledge of how the AAF had occurred," the AIU said in a statement.

"Despite her explanations in the interview, the former world record-holder in the Half-Marathon subsequently signed an Admission of Anti-Doping Rule Violations and Acceptance of Consequences Form in which she accepted disqualification of all her competitive results since July 17, 2026, including her victory in the Sydney Marathon," the AIU added.

In addition to her Olympic gold in 2021 and world title last year, both won in Japan, Jepchirchir won the New York City Marathon in 2021, the Boston Marathon in 2022 and the London Marathon in 2024.

Jepchirchir is the second Kenyan woman to receive a doping ban after winning the Olympic marathon. The first, Rio 2016 champion Jemimah Sumgong, is serving an eight-year ban that runs until February 2028.

Sumgong's initial four-year ban was doubled in January 2019 after she tampered with doping control and fabricated medical records. Both athletes retain their Olympic titles.

Fellow Kenyan Veronica Loleo, who won half-marathon silver at the 2026 World Road Running Championships, also received a three-year ban after admitting to violations involving the presence and use of EPO.

Ronald Korir, 35, who finished fourth at the 2023 Berlin Marathon, received a six-year ban after failing to explain abnormalities in his Athlete Biological Passport.

The AIU said Kenya had stepped up its anti-doping efforts and that more work remained.

"The Kenyan government is aware of the current situation and has committed to further strengthen the Anti-Doping Agency of Kenya and take action to address the criminal networks that facilitate doping within the country," AIU chief executive officer Brett Clothier said in a statement.