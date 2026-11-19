MENAFN - The Peninsula) Japan Broadcast Corporation (NHK)/Agencies

Singapore: Japan's Princess Aiko attended an orchid naming ceremony during her visit to the Singapore Botanic Gardens, where an orchid, "Dendrobium Aiko Naishinno Denka," was named in her honour.

The ceremony was part of Princess Aiko's official visit to Singapore, her second overseas trip following her visit to Laos last year.

Princess Aiko's itinerary had included a visit to a Japanese garden featuring sago palms planted by Emperor Emeritus Akihito and Empress Emerita Michiko in 1970, when they were Crown Prince and Crown Princess, as reported by the Japan Broadcasting Corporation (NHK).

The princess was also expected to visit Merlion Park and a hawker centre, which features multiple food stalls offering a variety of ethnic cuisines, before returning to Japan on Saturday.