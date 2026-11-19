MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Riyadh: The Saudi Civil Defense announced this evening that one of the towers at King Abdullah Financial District in Riyadh was targeted in an attack by Houthi group, causing material damage to several floors of the building and adjacent structures, with no casualties reported.

The official spokesman for the Saudi Civil Defense stated that emergency response crews immediately responded to the incident following the attack, which damaged several floors of the financial center tower and surrounding properties.

The spokesman emphasized that the deliberate targeting of civilian infrastructure constitutes a flagrant violation of international humanitarian law and underscores the hostile course pursued by Houthi group. He added that competent authorities instituted all standard emergency procedures to secure the site, protect lives, and safeguard property.