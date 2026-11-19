MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula Online

Islamabad: The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority released a statement on Wednesday saying that "one of the international submarine cable systems, the SEA-ME-WE 5 (SMW5), have reported a fault at about 11 KM from Pakistan shore."

The authority added that the fauly may have caused "some internet users to experience intermittent connectivity issues and a decline in service quality."

"Transworld Associates (TWA) is coordinating with the SMW5 Consortium to identify the root cause of the fault and determine the Estimated Time for Restoration (ETTR). In the meantime, internet traffic is being rerouted through alternative international links to minimise the impact and ensure service continuity to the greatest extent possible," the authority's statement read.