MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula Online

Doha, Qatar: The Qatar Meteorology Department has forecast strong winds offshore and high seas this weekend, adding that temperatures will range from a minimum of 21°C to a maximum of 31°C.

On Thursday, November 19, there is a chance of thundery rain in offshore areas, accompanied by strong winds and high seas in eastern areas during the daytime. Winds will be variable, mainly northwesterly to northeasterly, blowing at 3-13 knots. Sea heights will be 2-4 ft, rising to 7ft during the thundery rain.

The early hours of Friday, November 20, are expected to be misty to foggy in some places, with moderate temperatures during daytime, scattered clouds at times and relatively cold at night. Winds will be variable, mainly northwesterly to southwesterly, at 5-15 knots, while sea heights will be 3- 5 ft, rising to 7ft in northern areas by evening.

The weather on Saturday, November 21, is expected to be relatively hot, although the warning for strong winds and high seas offshore will continue. The day will be hazy at first, with temperatures ranging from moderate to relatively hot in some places during the daytime, while conditions will be relatively cold at night.

Winds will be westerly to northwesterly at 5-15 knots, gusting to 20 knots at times. Sea heights will be 3-5 ft, rising to 8 ft at times.

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