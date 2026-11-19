Amir Arrives In Germany
Berlin: The Amir HH Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani arrived Thursday in Berlin, on a state visit to the Federal Republic of Germany.
Upon HH the Amir's arrival artillery fired 21-gun salute to welcome His Highness.
HE Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani is accompanying HH the Amir during the visit, alongside an official delegation.
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