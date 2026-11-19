MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: The Philosophy Program at the Doha Institute for Graduate Studies (DI) organized an event on Thursday to mark World Philosophy Day, bringing together professors, researchers, and students to discuss key intellectual and philosophical issues and foster academic dialogue on identity and interdisciplinary studies.

In his opening remarks, Professor and Head of the Philosophy Program at the Institute, Dr. Raja Bahlul, noted that this was the seventh consecutive year the program had celebrated World Philosophy Day. He emphasized that identity has become one of the most contentious topics in contemporary intellectual and cultural discourse, adding that the frequent use of the term does not necessarily mean it is clearly defined from a scholarly perspective. He also highlighted the significance of Dr. Azmi Bishara's book, Mas'alat al-Huwwiyya (The Question of Identity), in addressing the concept and its associated complexities.

Professor of History and Vice President for Academic Affairs at DI, Dr. Amal Ghazal, underscored the importance of such gatherings in providing opportunities to reflect on the state of philosophy and open new avenues for thought and research. She noted that The Question of Identity addresses a critical gap in Arabic-language scholarship by offering a theoretical examination of the concept, tracing its meanings, and assessing its explanatory power within the social sciences.

The event featured two main sessions. The first, titled "Identity in an Arab Context: Readings of Azmi Bishara's The Question of Identity," explored the concept of identity from an Arab perspective, while the second, titled "The Intersection of Disciplines: Philosophy, History, and Social Sciences," examined the connections between these fields.

The first session featured President of the Doha Institute for Graduate Studies, Dr. Abdelwahab El Affendi; Assistant Professor of Political Science at Lusail University, Dr. Mohamed Ourya; Director of the Gulf and Arabian Peninsula Studies Unit at the Arab Center for Research and Policy Studies (ACRPS), Dr. Haider Saeed; as well as Dr. Raja Bahlul and Associate Professor in the Philosophy Program at the Institute, Dr. Rachid Boutayeb.

The second session brought together Dr. Hossam El Din Darwish, Dr. Heba Ghanem, Dr. Abdelkarim Amengay, Dr. Mustapha Ait Kharouach, Dr. Mai Al Bazour, and researcher Khalid Al Maadeed. They explored various epistemological approaches and the dialogue between philosophy, history, and the social sciences.

The event forms part of the Philosophy Program's ongoing efforts to enrich academic discourse and provide a platform for researchers and students to debate fundamental philosophical questions and their intersections with the humanities and social sciences.