MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Ministry of Public Health (MoPH) highlighted the importance of raising awareness about antimicrobial resistance (AMR) and promoting the responsible use of antimicrobial medicines as part of World Antimicrobial Resistance Awareness Week, observed from November 18 to 24.

In a social media post, the Ministry stated that antimicrobial resistance occurs when microorganisms, including bacteria, viruses, fungi and parasites, develop the ability to resist medicines designed to treat them.

This resistance can result in infections become more difficult to treat, increasing the risk of severe illness and in some cases death.

The Ministry explained that antimicrobial resistance is a One Health challenge, as the health of humans, animals and the environment is closely interconnected.

Addressing this growing concern, MoPH advised responsible action and coordinated efforts across all sectors through greater public awareness and the appropriate use of antimicrobial medicines to help preserve the effectiveness of existing treatments, prevent the spread of resistant infections and protect public health.