MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: The Civil Service and Government Development Bureau (CGB), represented by the Institute of Public Administration, has launched the 2027 National Training and Career Development Plan as part of its ongoing efforts to enhance the government training system and strengthen the adoption of a competency-based approach to professional development.

The plan aims to address the evolving needs of government employees and entities, improve institutional performance, and ensure that national talent is well-equipped to meet the demands of the future workplace.In her remarks, Director General of the Institute of Public Administration Maha Masoud Al Marri said that the 2026 plan marked an important milestone in the transition from training linked to salary grades towards competency-based professional development.

She added that the new plan builds on this transformation, paving the way for a more flexible and specialised system that links training opportunities to performance appraisal results and individual development plans, while providing employees with career development pathways tailored to their responsibilities and professional aspirations.

The 2027 plan targets approximately 43,000 employees across government entities through 2,616 programmes, encompassing training courses, e-learning programmes and professional development initiatives. These offerings provide a diverse range of opportunities for continuous learning across different career paths.The programmes cover a wide range of disciplines, with a particular focus on developing leadership, behavioural and specialised professional skills, as well as artificial intelligence and project management. They will be delivered through a combination of in-person and online training formats.

The plan forms part of broader efforts to implement Decision No. 11 of 2026 issued by the President of the Civil Service and Government Development Bureau. The decision regulates training courses and alternative training requirements for Qatari employees governed by the Civil Human Resources Law who are nominated for promotion up to the Excellent Grade.

The regulatory framework establishes the training requirements associated with career advancement and supports the achievement of the objectives of Qatar National Vision 2030.

The launch event also featured a detailed presentation of the 2027 National Training and Career Development Plan guide, outlining its key components and the mechanisms for selecting and registering for programmes.The event was attended by human resources directors and training officials from various government entities and included a question-and-answer session to address participants' enquiries.