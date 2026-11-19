Islamabad, Pakistan: Minister of Interior and Commander of the Internal Security Force“Lekhwiya,” HE Sheikh Khalifa bin Hamad bin Khalifa Al-Thani met with HE Mohsin Raza Naqvi, Federal Minister for Interior and Narcotics Control, during His Excellency's visit to the Islamic Republic of Pakistan.During the meeting, the two sides reviewed bilateral security cooperation and explored ways to strengthen and further develop it, alongside discussions on several matters of mutual interest.

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