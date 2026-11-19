MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: The State of Qatar has condemned, in the strongest terms, the continued attacks by the Houthis against the sisterly Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, which targeted civilian and economic facilities as well as civilian infrastructure in the capital, Riyadh, resulting in material damage to the King Abdullah Financial District. The State of Qatar described these assaults as a disgraceful act of aggression, an unacceptable disregard for civilian lives, a blatant violation of Saudi Arabia's sovereignty, and a clear breach of the principles of international law.

In a statement today, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs emphasized the State of Qatar's categorical rejection of attacks on civilians and civilian objects, and underscored the need for an immediate halt to these irresponsible acts.

The Ministry further reiterated the State of Qatar's full solidarity with the sisterly Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, and its support for all legitimate measures taken by the Kingdom to safeguard its sovereignty, security, territorial integrity, and interests. It emphasized that the security of Saudi Arabia is an integral part of Qatar's own security and of the collective security system of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) states.