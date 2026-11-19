MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Islamabad: Minister of Interior and Commander of the Internal Security Force (Lekhwiya) HE Sheikh Khalifa bin Hamad bin Khalifa Al-Thani met Thursday with Chief of Army Staff and Chief of Defense Forces of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan HE Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir, during his visit to Pakistan.

During the meeting, they discussed bilateral cooperation and regional developments.