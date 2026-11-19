MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Berlin, Germany: The Government Communications Office (GCO) and the Embassy of the State of Qatar in Germany organized the third and fourth Runway to Web Summit Qatar 2027 promotional events in Berlin and Dusseldorf, Germany.

The events were held as part of preparations for the fourth edition of Web Summit Qatar, the largest and fastest-growing technology event in the Middle East and North Africa, which will take place at the Doha Exhibition and Convention Center from January 31 to February 3, 2027.

The events brought together more than 150 founders, investors, entrepreneurs, and representatives of Germany's innovation ecosystem. Discussions focused on strengthening ties between the Qatari and German technology sectors, supporting startup growth, and expanding access to investment and international markets.

The events highlighted the growing technology partnership between Qatar and Germany, which builds on more than five decades of cooperation across energy, industry, investment, and security. In recent years, both countries have sought to expand collaboration into emerging sectors such as artificial intelligence, healthcare, innovation, and entrepreneurship.

In his opening remarks in Berlin, HE Abdalla Al Hamar, Ambassador of the State of Qatar to the Federal Republic of Germany and Chairman of the Board of Trustees of Der Divan - The Arabic Cultural House, welcomed attendees and stressed the importance of bilateral cooperation in keeping pace with technological developments and making the most of the opportunities they offer.

HE the Ambassador said: "Artificial intelligence, digital technologies, and innovation are reshaping our economies and creating opportunities across the world. Germany brings world-class engineering, industrial expertise, and technological excellence. Qatar brings ambition, investment, and growing capabilities in artificial intelligence, digital infrastructure, entrepreneurship, and economic diversification. Together, we can create new opportunities for businesses, startups, entrepreneurs, and innovators."

He noted that Web Summit is a global platform that brings together entrepreneurs, investors, and leaders of the technology sector, allowing them to exchange ideas, build partnerships, and explore investment opportunities. He praised German participation in the 2026 edition, which saw more than 200 participants representing 89 companies, alongside institutional partners and representatives of several German states.

He added: "Our ambition is to welcome an even stronger German presence in Doha, with more startups, entrepreneurs, investors, and established companies. We see tremendous potential for German technology companies to access new markets, develop partnerships, and expand their international reach through Qatar."

Meanwhile, Soud Ahmed Al Boinin, Director of Studies and Strategic Planning at the GCO, highlighted the growing standing of Web Summit Qatar as a regional platform that brings together entrepreneurs, investors, and startups, offering them broader opportunities to connect and build partnerships across the region.

Al Boinin also explained that the summit had witnessed remarkable growth over the past four years, noting that operating from Qatar gives companies access to regional markets and direct connections with all parts of the technology and business ecosystem.

He added that around 2,300 companies applied to establish their businesses in Qatar during the previous edition of the event, with the majority having already completed the establishment procedures. He said this demonstrated the attractiveness of Qatar's business environment and the opportunities it offers for startup growth and investment.

Al Boinin also highlighted the growing partnership with Germany and the increase in German startup participation at the summit. He said the German delegation was the largest among the 22 government delegations attending the previous edition, having doubled in size to more than 200 participants.

He further emphasized that the growing German presence in Qatar's business ecosystem encourages more European companies to join the summit and explore opportunities for collaboration and investment in Qatar.

Dr. Hamad Rashid Al Naimi, Chief Strategy Officer at Invest Qatar, explained that Web Summit Qatar had been integral to the development of the country's entrepreneurship and innovation ecosystem.

He cited the Startup Qatar initiative and several benefits it offers companies registering during the event, including free registration and licensing, a three-year corporate tax exemption, startup funding of up to $5.5 million from Qatar Development Bank, opportunities to meet with several venture capital (VC) firms backed by the Qatar Investment Authority to secure further funding, and the completion of company setup procedures and the opening of corporate bank accounts within a week.

He added: "If you are a Berlin founder, you want to come to such a place where you can do that in a short amount of time. The ecosystem is compact in Qatar, which provides a very unique strategic advantage."

He said a global event such as Web Summit Qatar offers a valuable opportunity to connect directly with major players in the market and build relationships with them. He added that Qatar already has a pool of successful national companies operating internationally, which can provide startups with opportunities to pilot their solutions and product offerings and scale their operations from Qatar.

Craig Becker, Chief Events Officer at Web Summit, said Qatar represents an attractive destination for investors and startups, thanks to the alignment of the country's strategic direction and stakeholders, as well as its vision of openness to global markets and creating opportunities for startups worldwide to connect and expand internationally.

Germany has established a strong and growing presence at Web Summit Qatar. Following its debut at the 2024 summit, the 2025 edition saw the launch of the first-ever German startup pavilion. This momentum continued into the third edition of the summit, which featured a significant increase in the number of participants from Germany, alongside the participation of the state of North Rhine-Westphalia as a guest of honour.

Technology cooperation between the two countries has continued to develop through initiatives, including the partnership between Web Summit Qatar and the German Mittelstand GCC Office, which established the German Startup Pavilion, and the launch of DEEP Qatar, a deep-tech hub developed by ESMT Berlin, the Qatar Investment Authority, and the Qatar Research, Development and Innovation Council.

The GCO signed a memorandum of understanding with the German Mittelstand on the sidelines of last year's edition of Web Summit Qatar. The agreement aims to expand Germany's official participation in future editions of the summit and foster constructive partnerships with German startups, investors, and decision-makers, thereby strengthening economic and technological cooperation between the two countries.

Web Summit Qatar 2026 welcomed more than 30,000 participants from 127 countries, including 1,637 startups and more than 930 investors. The summit generated direct and indirect economic returns exceeding QAR 1 billion and contributed approximately QAR 661 million to Qatar's GDP, underscoring its role as an economic driver and a platform for innovation, entrepreneurship, and investment.

Following stops in Washington, DC, Paris, Berlin, and Dusseldorf, the Runway to Web Summit Qatar 2027 roadshow will continue to Stockholm, strengthening ties among key technology stakeholders, investors, and entrepreneurs while reinforcing Qatar's position as a global destination for innovation and entrepreneurship, in line with Qatar National Vision 2030.