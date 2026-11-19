(MENAFN- NewsVoir) India has emerged as the world's most represented country in the Times Higher Education (THE) Interdisciplinary Science Rankings 2027, with 102 universities among 1,058 institutions from 102 countries and territories. Saveetha Institute of Medical and Technical Sciences (SIMATS), Chennai, has retained its position as India's highest-ranked institution, securing 62nd place globally.

Dr. N. M. Veeraiyan, Founder Chancellor, Saveetha Institute Of Medical and Technical Sciences

India's expanding presence

Indian representation has increased from 65 universities in 2025 to 88 in 2026 and 102 in 2027-growth of nearly 57% in two years. Indian institutions now account for approximately 9.6% of universities in the ranking. This reflects a widening base of institutions participating in interdisciplinary science, although representation alone is not a measure of research quality.

Saveetha leads India's top-performing institutions

Saveetha achieved an overall score of 66.9, ahead of Jamia Millia Islamia (69th globally; 65.6), Lovely Professional University (80th; 63.6), SRM Institute of Science and Technology (82nd; 63.3), Amity University, Noida (85th; 63.2), Manipal Academy of Higher Education (87th; 62.9), and Anna University (100th; 61.9). Seven Indian universities feature in the global top 100.

Research outputs strengthen Saveetha's position

Saveetha recorded a Research Outputs score of 75.5, exceeding the scores of the other six highest-ranked Indian institutions: Lovely Professional University (71.3), SRM (67.2), Jamia Millia Islamia (66.5), Manipal (62.1), Amity (62.0) and Anna University (60.7). Its Research Inputs and Research Process scores were 65.5 and 33.3, respectively. The Outputs dimension carries the largest weight in THE's methodology.

Progress over three editions

Saveetha rose from 102nd globally in 2025 to 57th in 2026, when it became India's highest-ranked institution. In 2027 it retained national leadership at 62nd globally-40 positions higher than in the inaugural edition, despite a five-place movement from last year.

A multidisciplinary research ecosystem

Saveetha brings together medicine, dentistry, engineering, pharmacy, nursing, allied health sciences and other disciplines, creating opportunities for clinicians, engineers and scientists to collaborate on challenges in medical technology, biotechnology, artificial intelligence, digital healthcare and other emerging fields.

A milestone for Indian higher education

India's broad participation underscores the growing reach of interdisciplinary research across central, state, private and deemed-to-be universities next challenge is to translate this participation into stronger research impact and greater representation in the world's highest-ranking tiers. Saveetha's sustained national leadership illustrates the potential of multidisciplinary institutions to compete internationally.

2027 INDIA RANKING SNAPSHOT

India University World Overall Outputs 1 Saveetha Institute of Medical and Technical Sciences(SIMATS) =62 66.9 75.5 2 Jamia Millia Islamia =69 65.6 66.5 3 Lovely Professional University =80 63.6 71.3 4 SRM Institute of Science and Technology =82 63.3 67.2 5 Amity University, Noida 85 63.2 62.0 6 Manipal Academy of Higher Education 87 62.9 62.1 7 Anna University 100 61.9 60.7

Source: Times Higher Education Interdisciplinary Science Rankings 2027, in association with Schmidt Science Fellows. Indian positions derived from world ranking order. The accompanying India-filtered extract shows 14 institutions; this snapshot presents the top seven.

About SIMATS

Saveetha Institute of Medical and Technical Sciences (SIMATS) is a multidisciplinary deemed-to-be university based in Chennai, Tamil Nadu, India with academic and research programmes across medicine, dentistry, engineering, pharmacy, nursing, allied health sciences, law, management and other fields.

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