India Leads The World In Interdisciplinary Science Participation As Saveetha Retains No. 1 Rank In India
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Dr. N. M. Veeraiyan, Founder Chancellor, Saveetha Institute Of Medical and Technical Sciences
India's expanding presence
Indian representation has increased from 65 universities in 2025 to 88 in 2026 and 102 in 2027-growth of nearly 57% in two years. Indian institutions now account for approximately 9.6% of universities in the ranking. This reflects a widening base of institutions participating in interdisciplinary science, although representation alone is not a measure of research quality.
Saveetha leads India's top-performing institutions
Saveetha achieved an overall score of 66.9, ahead of Jamia Millia Islamia (69th globally; 65.6), Lovely Professional University (80th; 63.6), SRM Institute of Science and Technology (82nd; 63.3), Amity University, Noida (85th; 63.2), Manipal Academy of Higher Education (87th; 62.9), and Anna University (100th; 61.9). Seven Indian universities feature in the global top 100.
Research outputs strengthen Saveetha's position
Saveetha recorded a Research Outputs score of 75.5, exceeding the scores of the other six highest-ranked Indian institutions: Lovely Professional University (71.3), SRM (67.2), Jamia Millia Islamia (66.5), Manipal (62.1), Amity (62.0) and Anna University (60.7). Its Research Inputs and Research Process scores were 65.5 and 33.3, respectively. The Outputs dimension carries the largest weight in THE's methodology.
Progress over three editions
Saveetha rose from 102nd globally in 2025 to 57th in 2026, when it became India's highest-ranked institution. In 2027 it retained national leadership at 62nd globally-40 positions higher than in the inaugural edition, despite a five-place movement from last year.
A multidisciplinary research ecosystem
Saveetha brings together medicine, dentistry, engineering, pharmacy, nursing, allied health sciences and other disciplines, creating opportunities for clinicians, engineers and scientists to collaborate on challenges in medical technology, biotechnology, artificial intelligence, digital healthcare and other emerging fields.
A milestone for Indian higher education
India's broad participation underscores the growing reach of interdisciplinary research across central, state, private and deemed-to-be universities next challenge is to translate this participation into stronger research impact and greater representation in the world's highest-ranking tiers. Saveetha's sustained national leadership illustrates the potential of multidisciplinary institutions to compete internationally.
2027 INDIA RANKING SNAPSHOT
|India
|University
|World
|Overall
|Outputs
|1
|Saveetha Institute of Medical and Technical Sciences(SIMATS)
|=62
|66.9
|75.5
|2
|Jamia Millia Islamia
|=69
|65.6
|66.5
|3
|Lovely Professional University
|=80
|63.6
|71.3
|4
|SRM Institute of Science and Technology
|=82
|63.3
|67.2
|5
|Amity University, Noida
|85
|63.2
|62.0
|6
|Manipal Academy of Higher Education
|87
|62.9
|62.1
|7
|Anna University
|100
|61.9
|60.7
Source: Times Higher Education Interdisciplinary Science Rankings 2027, in association with Schmidt Science Fellows. Indian positions derived from world ranking order. The accompanying India-filtered extract shows 14 institutions; this snapshot presents the top seven.
About SIMATS
Saveetha Institute of Medical and Technical Sciences (SIMATS) is a multidisciplinary deemed-to-be university based in Chennai, Tamil Nadu, India with academic and research programmes across medicine, dentistry, engineering, pharmacy, nursing, allied health sciences, law, management and other fields.
Official ranking:
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