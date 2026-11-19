(MENAFN- NewsVoir) Manipal University Jaipur (MUJ), a NAAC A+ accredited university, has announced significant curriculum enhancements across five of its online degree programmes-Master of Business Administration (MBA), Master of Computer Applications (MCA), Bachelor of Computer Applications (BCA), Master of Commerce (MCom), and MA Economics. Approved by the University's Academic Council, the revised curricula will come into effect from the January 2027 admission session.

Manipal University Jaipur

The curriculum enhancements introduce new electives in Artificial Intelligence (AI), Generative AI, emerging technologies, data analytics, finance, and digital business, alongside revisions to existing course content and restructuring of selected programmes. The initiative aims to strengthen the industry relevance of MUJ's online degree programmes and equip learners with specialised knowledge and skills aligned with the changing demands of the professional landscape.

Under the revised online MBA programme, learners will have the option to choose Artificial Intelligence for Business as a new elective, providing insights into the application of AI across business functions and strategic decision-making. The programme offers a wide range of specialisations, including Finance, Human Resource Management, Project Management, International Business, Analytics and Data Science, Marketing, Operations Management, Supply Chain Management, BFSI, IT and FinTech, Information System Management, Retail Management, and Digital Marketing. Learners can opt for one elective for super specialisation or two electives for dual specialisation, offering greater flexibility to align their academic pursuits with career aspirations.

The online MCA programme will expand its academic offerings with new elective options in Next-Generation Technologies, Business Analysis, Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) and Digital Transformation, and Generative AI and Agentic Systems. These will complement the existing elective options in AI and Data Science, Cloud Computing, Cyber Security, and AI and Machine Learning, enabling learners to explore a broader spectrum of technology-driven domains.

The online BCA programme will introduce six elective pathways: Agentic AI and Intelligent Systems, Cyber Security, Cloud Computing, Data Science and Analytics, Full Stack Software Development, and Generative AI and Intelligent Systems. The new pathways are designed to provide learners with opportunities to develop domain-specific competencies in computing, software development, and emerging technology applications.

In a significant academic restructuring, the online MCom programme will see its total credit requirement reduced from 100 to 80, in accordance with the applicable NEP-related credit framework. The revised curriculum will introduce three elective pathways: Accounting, Taxation, and Global Financial Reporting; Financial Analytics, AI, and Decision Science; and Banking, Fintech, and Digital Financial Services. These additions will broaden the programme's academic focus by integrating conventional commerce disciplines with technology-enabled financial practices.

Similarly, the online MA Economics programme has been revamped to offer three elective pathways: Global Economics and Finance; Economics, Data and AI; and Public Policy and Development Economics. The revised structure will provide learners with opportunities to explore the intersection of economics with financial systems, data-driven analysis, and public policy.

With AI, data analytics, digital transformation, and financial innovation increasingly influencing professional roles across sectors, the curriculum enhancements reflect MUJ's commitment to keeping its academic offerings responsive to emerging industry requirements. By introducing specialised electives, revising course content, and offering flexible learning pathways, the university aims to enable learners to build relevant competencies, strengthen their professional capabilities, and enhance their career readiness.

The revised programmes will provide learners with opportunities to explore emerging interdisciplinary domains while building on their foundational academic knowledge. These changes represent a continued effort to enhance the quality, relevance, and flexibility of online higher education and prepare graduates to navigate an increasingly technology-driven professional environment.

About Manipal University Jaipur

Established in 2011, Manipal University Jaipur (MUJ) is a multidisciplinary university committed to providing quality education across diverse disciplines. Its online degree programmes are UGC-entitled and recognised at par with corresponding on-campus degrees. The university offers live interactive classes conducted by experienced faculty members at convenient timings to accommodate the learning needs and schedules of diverse learners.

MUJ also provides placement assistance to online learners through skill assessments and enhancement initiatives, industry-readiness sessions, resume-building support, and virtual placement drives. Currently offering 9 degree programmes in the online mode, the university caters to a diverse learner community spanning over 85 nationalities and more than 7,000 towns and cities across India.

For more information about MUJ's online degree programmes, visit: