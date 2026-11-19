(MENAFN- NewsVoir) Indian students can now work towards an American academic qualification while continuing their CBSE, ICSE, State Board or IB education in India, without relocating to the US. The online programme offers flexible learning, a choice of more than 60 subjects including Artificial Intelligence, Data Science, Cyber Security and Robotics and exposure to the US-style academic system. Students can study for around five hours a week, alongside their regular school commitments.



US High School education, made accessible from the comfort of home

The program is designed around the students' academic calendar and involves three years in which the students undertake two subjects a year. It is all done through online classes, taking a minimum of five hours a week to complete. After the program, the student is awarded an American academic transcript and GPA.



Apart from being able to learn inside the classroom, the programme might also offer the students access to internships and other work exposure possibilities via partner universities.



The programme will allow the students who intend to study abroad to become familiar with the American education system and another academic certification. This certificate will help the students have a more diverse academic portfolio when applying to colleges in India, the United States or elsewhere in the world. According to WNA, the certificate is a separate accreditation and does not provide any guarantee of acceptance into a university or scholarships.



The students who complete this programme can get the certificate of the American junior college along with the Indian board certification after Class 12.



Commenting on the programme, John Guffey, President of West Nottingham Academy, said,“Through the India-America Junior College (IAJC) Combined Program, we aim to make American education more accessible to Indian students while enabling them to continue their existing school education. The programme allows students to explore diverse subjects, develop a broader academic perspective, and gain exposure to the American education system without having to leave their home country.”



IAJC gives US Junior College Diploma by West Nottingham Academy, a real, long established school that will significantly enhance the chances of Indian students getting admission as well as financial assistance in some of the top colleges and Universities in the US!



West Nottingham Academy (WNA), a globally recognised US high school, has introduced the India-America Junior College (IAJC) Combined Program for students studying in India. Designed as an addition to students' existing education rather than a replacement for their Indian board curriculum, the programme enables students from Grade 8 through Class 11 to work towards an Accredited American Junior College Certificate while continuing their regular schooling. More details about the programme are available at wna/iajc/.



Students have to undertake a minimum of six subjects. The mandatory courses are English I and Social Studies, while four other subjects are chosen from a selection of over 60 subjects on offer. Subjects range from mathematics and science to economics. Some new subjects offered are Artificial Intelligence, Data Science, Cyber Security, Robotics, Digital Marketing, Entrepreneurship, International Relations, Film Studies, and Project Management.