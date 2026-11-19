(MENAFN- NewsVoir)

By knowing who is calling, why, and what steps to take next, users can answer confidently and continue the conversation easily Running Bolna's voice AI agents with Truecaller, consumers gain complete transparency and confidence Truecaller, the leading global communications platform, has announced a strategic partnership with Bolna, one of India's leading voice AI platforms, to bring transparency and confidence to voice AI calls for the wider customer ecosystem. Through this collaboration, customers can now see which business is calling and why before they answer and have a clear next step after the AI voice call ends. The joint offering brings together Truecaller Customer Experience solutions, identity, context, personalization, and post-call capabilities to calls made by Bolna's AI agents.

Truecaller and Bolna Partner to Bring Trust and Transparency to AI Voice Calls



As enterprises move operations-heavy use cases such as collections, renewals, KYC follow-ups, and service calls from IVRs and human agents to voice AI, AI-led calling is growing rapidly. Every call meets a customer asking three questions: Who is calling? Why are they calling? And what next? The partnership addresses all three so trust carries across the complete call journey.



What the partnership brings to the voice AI calling ecosystem

Bolna's enterprise customers can enable Truecaller for Business's capabilities within the Bolna platform without changing how their AI agents are built.



Identity, answering“who”: Each AI call shows the brand's name and logo on the customer's screen. A Secure Call tag signals the call comes from a legitimate business, helping customers distinguish genuine calls from fraudulent ones

Context and personalization, answering“why”: Each call can carry a reason personalized for the customer, defining the call's purpose and allowing localization at scale depending on the customer's language.

Post-call capabilities, answering“what next”: When an AI call ends or goes unanswered, the After Call Screen lets customers schedule a callback at a convenient time. They can also choose from multiple actions matching the call, such as speaking to a person or continuing in chat. AI call watermark: Brands that want or are required to can indicate a call is AI-assisted, giving transparency and setting customer expectations for an AI Call.

Together, Bolna runs the conversation, and Truecaller for Business curates the experience around it. The result is a single trusted journey, from before the ring to the personalized next step after the call.



Maitreya Wagh, Co-founder and CEO, Bolna, said, "Voice AI has given Indian enterprises something they never had before: the ability to hold natural, multilingual conversations with millions of customers, around the clock, at a fraction of the time and cost of traditional contact centers. With Truecaller for Business, every AI call on Bolna becomes clearer, transparent, and personalized, with a way forward, whether the call is answered or not. That is how voice AI becomes as valuable to the person receiving the call as it is to the business making it."



Priyam Bose, Global Head GTM, Truecaller for Business said, "Voice AI is redefining how enterprises engage their customers, and Bolna is leading that shift in India. Truecaller for Business already helps over 3,000 enterprises globally turn every call into a personalized, trusted experience. With Bolna, we are bringing that same experience to AI-led conversations. Customers will know who is calling and why, and can continue the conversation on a trusted engagement channel. That means better outcomes for businesses and a better experience for the customers they serve."



About Truecaller

Truecaller is an essential part of everyday communication for over 500 million active users worldwide, with more than a billion downloads since launch and 68 billion spam and fraud calls identified in 2025 alone. The company is headquartered in Stockholm and has been publicly listed on Nasdaq Stockholm since October 2021. For more information, visit .



About Bolna

Bolna is a Voice AI orchestration platform that enables enterprises to build, test, deploy, and monitor human-like, multilingual AI agents at scale. Supporting 22+ Indian vernacular languages, Bolna handles 1.5M+ daily calls for customers across e-commerce, logistics, BFSI, recruitment, and education sectors. The company is backed by General Catalyst, Y Combinator, Blume Ventures, and operates primarily in India while serving global customers. Learn more at