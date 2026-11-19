(MENAFN- NewsVoir) Oakridge International School, Visakhapatnam, has secured the No. 9 position nationally in the International Day-cum-Boarding category of the EducationWorld India School Rankings 2026-27. The school has also been ranked No. 1 in Andhra Pradesh and Visakhapatnam in the same category, earning recognition among the leading international schools in Visakhapatnam.

Oakridge Vizag Ranked Among India's Top 10 International Day-cum-Boarding Schools

The EducationWorld India School Rankings serve as a national benchmark for schools across India, recognising institutions for their contribution to educational excellence. The 2026-27 rankings cover 4,500 schools across 34 cities in 22 states, assessing institutions on multiple parameters, including academic reputation, teacher competence, individual attention to students, leadership quality, and the overall learning environment. The rankings offer a comparative assessment of schools and their efforts to create meaningful educational experiences for students.

As part of Nord Anglia Education, a global family of premium international schools, Oakridge Visakhapatnam brings together academic rigour, personalised learning, and a strong focus on student wellbeing. Its educational approach is centred on helping students develop their individual strengths, explore their interests, and build the knowledge and skills needed to navigate an increasingly interconnected world. Being part of an international network also provides students with international collaborations with institutions such as MIT and global learning opportunities to broaden their perspectives, engage with diverse ideas, and connect with a wider global learning community.

Commenting on the recognition, Shaila Bhamidipati, Principal, Oakridge International School, Visakhapatnam, said,“We are proud to be recognised among India's leading international day-cum-boarding schools. For us, this recognition reinforces our commitment to creating an environment where academic ambition goes hand in hand with individual attention, wellbeing, and opportunities for students to discover their potential. We remain focused on helping every student develop the knowledge, confidence, and perspective to contribute meaningfully to the world around them.”

The school offers the Cambridge curriculum up to Grade 10, including IGCSE, and the CBSE curriculum from Grade 6 onwards, and the International Baccalaureate Diploma Programme (IBDP), with weekly and full boarding options available from Grade 3 onwards. This curriculum choice, combined with opportunities for international collaborations and experiential learning in a state-of-the-art environment, encourages students to think critically, engage with different perspectives, and develop the skills needed for higher education and beyond.

The school also operates an Early Years Campus in the heart of Visakhapatnam at Siripuram. The largest early years campus in the city, it welcomes students up to Grade 3.

At Oakridge Visakhapatnam, learning extends beyond the classroom, with students encouraged to participate in a diverse range of co-curricular activities alongside their academic pursuits. The school places emphasis on developing well-rounded individuals through experiences that nurture curiosity, collaboration, creativity, and confidence. Its approach to university preparation also focuses on helping students explore their interests, understand their strengths, and make informed decisions about their future pathways.

The school's boarding programme forms an integral part of this experience, offering students a supportive environment in which to learn, grow, and develop greater independence. As a day and boarding school in Visakhapatnam, Oakridge provides students with opportunities to build meaningful relationships and develop resilience, responsibility, and a sense of community. The boarding experience and curriculum is designed to complement their academic journey while supporting their personal and social development.

This recognition in the EducationWorld India School Rankings 2026-27 marks an important milestone for Oakridge Visakhapatnam and reflects its continued focus on providing an educational experience that brings together academic excellence, individual growth, and a global outlook.

About Oakridge International School, Visakhapatnam

Oakridge International School, Visakhapatnam, is a leading international day and boarding school offering education from Reception to Grade 12. The school offers the Cambridge curriculum, including IGCSE, CBSE, and the International Baccalaureate Diploma Programme (IBDP). Weekly and full boarding options are available for students from Grade 3 onwards. Its diverse student community represents around 10 nationalities.

Oakridge Visakhapatnam is part of Nord Anglia Education, a global family of more than 90 premium schools educating over 100,000 students worldwide.

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