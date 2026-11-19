(MENAFN- NewsVoir) Almonds Ai, a channel loyalty, rewards and engagement solutions company, has announced the launch of GiftsVoucher, a next-generation digital gifting and rewards platform designed for corporates, channel partners and consumers.

Almonds Ai Co-founders Apurv Modi (Left) and Abhinav Jain (Right) mark the launch of GiftsVoucher, a next-generation digital gifting and rewards platform

Moving beyond conventional gift voucher marketplaces, GiftsVoucher brings together multi-brand digital vouchers, exclusive offers and flexible gifting solutions within a unified ecosystem. The launch marks a strategic expansion of Almonds Ai's technology-led rewards portfolio, with a vision to make gifting and rewards more personalised, accessible and impactful.

For corporates, the platform offers digital gifting solutions for employee recognition, festive gifting, customer engagement, and performance incentives. For channel partners, including dealers, distributors, and retailers, it creates opportunities to access relevant rewards and benefits through a convenient digital platform. For consumers, GiftsVoucher brings together gift vouchers from popular brands across shopping, fashion, dining, entertainment and lifestyle categories.

At the heart of this initiative is Almonds Ai's broader vision of bringing artificial intelligence and data-driven intelligence into the gifting ecosystem. By combining its expertise in loyalty technology with the potential of AI-led personalisation and intelligent reward discovery, the company aims to move the industry towards more relevant and meaningful reward experiences.

Commenting on the launch, Apurv Modi & Abhinav Jain, Co-founders of Almonds Ai, jointly said, "We have always believed that the future of gifting and rewards isn't just about offering more choices; it's about making those choices smarter, more relevant and more meaningful. With GiftsVoucher, we are bringing corporates, channel partners and consumers into one connected digital ecosystem. Our vision is to combine AI, data intelligence, and digital commerce to transform traditional gifting into personalised experiences that create lasting value. We are not simply launching another gift voucher platform; we are building the foundation for the next generation of intelligent rewards and engagement."

With GiftsVoucher, Almonds Ai aims to strengthen its presence in India's evolving digital gifting and rewards landscape, connecting business engagement with consumer convenience while opening new possibilities for intelligent, technology-driven experiences.

About Almonds Ai

Almonds Ai, launched in 2020, is a channel loyalty and rewards powerhouse, empowering 100+ distribution-led organizations' more than 6 million channel partners like retailer, dealers and influencers like driver, painters, mechanics etc. with its Guinness award-winning Channelverse ecosystem. Almonds Ai also invented Green Loyalty Programs, driving sustainability in loyalty management.

Website: almonds.