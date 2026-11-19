(MENAFN- NewsVoir) As the global automotive industry confronts one of its most consequential technological transitions, the debate is shifting beyond electrification. Artificial intelligence, autonomous driving, software-defined vehicles and changing consumer expectations are redefining not only how cars are built, but also which companies and regions will lead the next era of mobility.

VinFast has brought together technology executives, business strategists and international media at the V-Creator All Star Summit 2026



Against this backdrop, VinFast has brought together technology executives, business strategists and international media at the V-Creator All Star Summit 2026, an ambitious gathering that reflects the group's growing capacity to convene conversations extending well beyond its own businesses.



Held at Vinpearl Resort Nha Trang under the theme " Building the Future of Asia," the summit's international conference on November 17 featured senior figures from Qualcomm, academia and VinFast, alongside journalists, content creators and automotive communities from India, Indonesia and the Philippines.



The gathering forms part of a broader five-day program bringing together more than 500 international participants for technology discussions, industry exchanges and firsthand experiences across the Vingroup ecosystem.



What distinguishes the summit is its departure from the conventional automotive media event.



Rather than centering the agenda on vehicle launches, product specifications or corporate announcements, Vingroup and VinFast have created a platform for examining the forces reshaping an entire industry. The discussions span the commercial implications of artificial intelligence, the evolution of intelligent driving technologies, the challenges of scaling electric mobility and Asia's emergence as a source of technological innovation.



The result is a conference whose relevance extends beyond any single automaker, offering participating journalists and industry observers access to expertise and perspectives that are typically associated with established international business and technology forums.



Global expertise meets the next frontier of mobility

The caliber and diversity of the speakers underscored the international scope of the conference.



Professor Toby Walsh, one of the world's prominent artificial intelligence researchers and a Scientia Professor at the University of New South Wales in Australia, examined how advances in AI are transforming industries and creating new sources of competitive advantage.



His session, “From AI to the Future of Mobility: How Intelligence Is Reshaping Industries,” placed the automotive sector within a much larger technological transformation, exploring how businesses can translate advances in artificial intelligence into commercially meaningful applications.



Abhay Rai, Vice President of ADAS Product Management at Qualcomm, brought the perspective of a global semiconductor and automotive technology leader. His presentation explored the evolution of advanced driver assistance systems and automated driving, including the increasingly important role of AI, high-performance computing and software-defined vehicle architectures.



The discussion also addressed a central challenge confronting the industry: how to make increasingly sophisticated driving technologies safe, reliable, commercially viable and accessible across different vehicle segments.



The subject carried particular significance for a conference hosted by Vingroup, whose expansion from domestic businesses into electric vehicles, advanced manufacturing and emerging technologies reflects the ambitions of a new generation of Asian enterprises.



Together, the sessions connected three defining questions facing global industry: where technological breakthroughs are heading, how they can be deployed at scale, and which companies and regions are positioned to capture the resulting opportunities.



From technological ambition to real-world execution

VinFast's senior leadership complemented the international perspectives with insights into the practical challenges of building a globally competitive electric vehicle business.



Mr. Tapan Ghosh, CEO of VinFast Asia, examined the company's evolution from an ambitious Vietnamese automaker into an international electric mobility brand.



His presentation focused on a critical question for the industry's next phase: what will it take to make electric vehicles a practical, accessible and compelling choice for mainstream consumers?



Beyond vehicle technology, the discussion addressed the importance of affordability, charging infrastructure, ownership policies and customer support in accelerating adoption across markets with different economic conditions and consumer expectations.



Professor Dr. Van Duong Nguyen, a senior VinFast executive specializing in advanced driver assistance and autonomous driving technologies, offered a closer examination of the company's technological development.



His session explored VinFast's work on Level 2 and Level 2+ driver assistance systems, as well as emerging approaches involving end-to-end AI, Vision-Language-Action models and Agentic AI.



The presentation highlighted the complex engineering and commercial decisions involved in developing intelligent vehicles, from computing requirements and data availability to performance, cost and safety.



The involvement of VinFast's own technology leadership added a practical dimension to the wider discussion, connecting advances in artificial intelligence with the realities of automotive product development.



Asia's electric vehicle opportunity takes center stage

The conference also provided an opportunity to examine the changing dynamics of electric mobility across some of Asia's most promising automotive markets.



Tapan Ghosh, VinFast's Asia CEO, and Antonio "Toti" Zara, CEO of VinFast Philippines, shared market-level perspectives on the company's growth potential and the opportunities emerging as electric vehicle adoption gathers momentum across the region.



Their contributions brought the discussion closer to the commercial realities of Asia's diverse automotive markets, where demand for cleaner transportation is developing alongside differing infrastructure requirements, regulatory environments and consumer priorities.



For VinFast, India, Indonesia and the Philippines represent important markets in its international expansion strategy. Each offers considerable long-term potential, but also requires a localized approach to distribution, charging infrastructure, customer experience and ecosystem development.



The regional leadership perspectives reinforced a broader theme of the summit: technological innovation alone will not determine the pace of the electric mobility transition. The ability to adapt products, infrastructure and business models to local market conditions will be equally decisive.



By bringing together global technology expertise and the experience of executives operating in individual markets, the conference offered participants a more comprehensive view of both the opportunities and the challenges shaping the industry's future.



A broader role for Vingroup in the global industry conversation

Beyond the individual presentations, the summit demonstrated Vingroup's ambition to play a more substantive role in connecting the international business, technology and media communities.



The scale of the gathering, the seniority of its speakers and the breadth of its agenda reflect an organizational capability that extends beyond conventional corporate event management.

Bringing together internationally recognized scientists, executives from major technology companies, influential business media figures and participants from multiple markets requires not only significant resources, but also the networks, institutional credibility and strategic vision to build a platform of wider industry relevance.



For Vingroup, the summit represents an opportunity to demonstrate these capabilities while positioning Vietnam as a venue for high-level international dialogue on technology, innovation and the future of mobility.



It also marks a notable evolution in the relationship between automotive manufacturers and the media.



Traditional automotive press programs have largely focused on introducing new vehicles, communicating brand developments and providing opportunities for product evaluation. V-Creator adopts a more expansive approach, giving journalists and creators access to specialist knowledge, global perspectives and direct exchanges with industry leaders.



In doing so, VinFast is positioning itself not simply as a source of automotive news, but as a convener of conversations that matter to the broader industry.



That distinction is increasingly relevant as the boundaries between automotive manufacturing, software, artificial intelligence, energy infrastructure and consumer technology continue to blur.



The foundations of a recurring international forum

The significance of V-Creator All Star Summit 2026 may ultimately extend beyond the event itself.



Its combination of international expertise, substantive industry discussion and cross-market participation provides the foundations for a recurring forum capable of attracting global automotive and technology leaders, policymakers, researchers and media professionals.



Such a platform could serve a growing need for dialogue on the practical challenges of the mobility transition, particularly in Asia, where rapid economic development, expanding consumer markets and technological investment are creating new opportunities for industry collaboration.

For participating media, the value lies in access to expertise and perspectives that extend beyond corporate announcements. For industry leaders, it offers a setting to exchange ideas across disciplines and markets. For Vingroup and VinFast, it provides an opportunity to contribute to the wider conversation about how the next generation of mobility will take shape.

The summit also reflects a larger shift in Asia's economic ambitions. Companies from the region are increasingly seeking to move beyond their traditional roles as manufacturers or participants in global supply chains, establishing themselves as technology developers, international brands and contributors to industry-wide innovation.



Vingroup's decision to host a conference of this scope in Vietnam offers a tangible expression of that ambition.



In an industry where technological leadership is becoming inseparable from the ability to build partnerships, share knowledge and shape global conversations, V-Creator points to a potentially important new role for VinFast and its parent group: not merely participating in the future of mobility, but helping bring together the people and ideas that will define it.



About VinFast

VinFast (NASDAQ: VFS), a subsidiary of Vingroup JSC, one of Vietnam's largest conglomerates, is a pure-play electric vehicle (“EV”) manufacturer with the mission of making EVs accessible to everyone. VinFast's product lineup today includes a wide range of electric SUVs, e-scooters, and e-buses.



VinFast is currently embarking on its next growth phase through rapid expansion of its distribution and dealership network globally and increasing its manufacturing capacities with a focus on key markets across North America, Europe, the Middle East and Asia.



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