(MENAFN- NewsVoir)

11.4-year life expectancy gap between sanitation workers and professional and managerial workers, and sanitation workers live 9.6 years lesser compared to agricultural and manual workers with similar schooling and income

2,50,000 sanitation workers trained through Harpic World Toilet College, each completing a structured 16-contact-hour programme covering skills, safety, innovation and livelihoods

~1.2 million potential life-years advanced, based on the report's modelled estimate of a 4.8-year life expectancy gain through reduced occupational risks Rs. 25 potential social value generated for every Rs. 1 invested, according to an independent impact assessment. Aligned with Reckitt's commitment to deliver better health in more hands, every day, Reckitt and the International Institute for Population Sciences (IIPS) today released Bridging the Life-Expectancy Gap of Sanitation Workers in India on the occasion of World Toilet Day. Addressing a critical yet largely overlooked public health challenge, the report brings new evidence to the health, safety and wellbeing of sanitation workers in India. Developed using rigorous demographic and economic modelling by IIPS, India's premier institution for population and demographic studies, the report puts definitive numbers to a reality long obscured by data gaps. For the first time in the Global South, it quantifies the true human and societal cost of the life-expectancy gap faced by sanitation workers and identifies pathways to improve worker health, safety and livelihoods through investments in skilling, technology, healthcare access and policy action.



From evidence to action: Reckitt and IIPS unveil key findings to help narrow the life-expectancy gap faced by India's sanitation workers

Public health does not begin in hospitals. It begins in the streets, drains and sanitation systems maintained every day by India's sanitation workers. By bringing robust evidence to an often-overlooked public health challenge, the report helps deepen understanding of sanitation worker health and wellbeing. It also provides one of the first comprehensive assessments of the human and economic impact of the life-expectancy gap faced by this critical workforce, helping inform future interventions and investments.



For Reckitt, the study reflects a broader commitment to advancing safer sanitation through evidence-based advocacy and scalable interventions. It builds on Harpic's mission of enabling safer toilets for all and supporting awareness, education and behaviour-change programmes that promote safe sanitation practices. The report finds that sanitation workers have a life expectancy of 63.8 years, among the lowest of any occupational group in India and 11.4 years lower than professional and managerial workers, particularly they live 9.6 years lesser compared to agricultural and manual workers with similar schooling and income. It estimates that the resulting life-expectancy gap contributes to an annual economic loss equivalent to approximately 1.03% of India's GDP. The findings further show that 30.2% sanitation worker deaths are linked to toxic gas exposure and poisoning, while only 1% contribute towards health insurance, leaving many workers and their families vulnerable to catastrophic health expenditure.



The findings reinforce the importance of Reckitt's work through Harpic World Toilet College (HWTC). Since its launch, HWTC has trained 2,50,000 sanitation workers across India through a structured programme focused on occupational safety, skills development, innovation and livelihoods.



Based on the report's modelled findings, this scale of intervention represents the potential to advance approximately 1.2 million life-years through safer sanitation practices and reduced occupational-risk exposure. The assessment also estimated Rs. 25 in social value for every Rs. 1 invested, demonstrating the broader economic and social value of investments in sanitation-worker skilling and empowerment.



Building on these insights, Harpic World Toilet College has collaborated with the Administrative Staff College of India (ASCI), exploring low-cost toxic gas sensors through the SAFER (Sanitation Worker Assistance for Fatality Elimination & Risk Reduction) Challenge, while supporting a policy roadmap focused on improving worker safety, healthcare access and livelihood security. The report identifies six strategic priority areas for action, including reducing hazardous manual entry through mechanisation, strengthening employer accountability, expanding healthcare and insurance coverage, improving workforce records, supporting sanitation-worker households and accelerating the adoption of protective technologies. It highlights the potential of wearable toxic-gas detectors, low-cost monitoring solutions and digital safety training to reduce occupational risks and improve workplace safety.



Gaurav Jain, Executive Vice President, South Asia, Reckitt, said, "At Reckitt, we exist to deliver better health in more hands, every day. Sanitation workers play a critical role in safeguarding public health, yet many continue to face risks that impact their health, safety and livelihoods. As we focus on moving from life span to healthier life, this report highlights both the scale of the challenge and the opportunity to drive meaningful change. Through Harpic World Toilet College, we have worked to equip sanitation workers with skills, safety knowledge and livelihood opportunities that support safer and more secure futures. The findings reinforce our belief that improving outcomes for sanitation workers requires a combination of skilling, technology, stronger social protection and collaborative action. By translating evidence into action, we can help create healthier lives, safer workplaces and greater dignity for the sanitation workers."



Dr Srinivas Goli, Associate Professor, International Institute for Population Sciences (IIPS), Mumbai, said,“India has added years to life over recent decades, but not for everyone. A sanitation worker's life expectancy is 63.8 years. That is 11.4 years less than a professional, and 9.6 years less than farm and manual workers with much the same income and schooling. Poverty alone does not explain this gap. For every other occupation we studied, living in a city adds years to life. For sanitation workers, it does the opposite. Urban men in this work have the lowest life expectancy we measured, 62.3 years, about nine years below urban men nationally. About three in ten recorded deaths among sanitation workers are poisoning deaths, against roughly one in twenty in other occupations. When excess deaths cluster in one cause like that, it points to a specific exposure at work, and one that mechanisation and gas detection can remove.”



At the heart of Harpic World Toilet College is a structured 16-hour training programme, covering occupational safety, safe sanitation practices, personal protective equipment, health and wellness, sanitation innovation, soft skills and employment readiness. Participants receive safety kits and a Suraksha Passport, documenting their training and supporting future livelihood opportunities. The programme also connects workers with relevant government welfare schemes and pathways for professional development.



As India marks World Toilet Day 2026 under the theme " Safe Toilets. Equal Futures, " Reckitt remains committed to supporting initiatives that recognise the contribution of sanitation workers and help create safer workplaces, stronger livelihoods and healthier futures. Through continued collaboration with policymakers, industry, research institutions and implementation partners, Reckitt aims to advance practical solutions that improve worker wellbeing and help move from life span to healthier life, delivering better health in more hands, every day.

Notes to Editors



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