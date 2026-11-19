MENAFN - U.S. Department of State)

Today, the United States is sanctioning two international drug trafficking organizations (DTOs): the Australia-headquartered Comanchero Outlaw Motorcycle Gang (Comancheros) and the Italy-based 'Ndrangheta. Both groups provide essential logistical support to designated Foreign Terrorist Organizations (FTOs), including the Sinaloa Cartel, Cártel de Jalisco Nueva Generación, and Clan del Golfo. These sanctions are being implemented by the U.S. Department of the Treasury's Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC).

The Comancheros and 'Ndrangheta play a critical role in perpetuating the global illicit drug trade. They move drug shipments, launder money, and carry out other criminal operations, enabling FTOs to extend their criminal operations across international borders and sustain global narcotics trafficking networks. These sanctions will disrupt the financial infrastructure of these DTOs, which will cut off critical support to the cartels that flood our communities with deadly drugs and help protect American lives.

The United States will pursue anyone who does business with FTOs, as well as their associated assets and criminal enterprises, wherever they try to hide. No one who finances or profits from cartel violence and destruction will find safe haven.

Today's action was taken pursuant to Executive Order (E.O.) 14059, which targets the proliferation of illicit drugs and their means of production.

For more information about today's sanctions, please see the Department of the Treasury's press release.