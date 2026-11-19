MENAFN - U.S. Department of State)

Today, the United States is sanctioning five individuals and entities that own, operate, and enable cyber scam centers in Cambodia and Burma. These criminal enterprises steal billions of dollars from victims around the world, including Americans. The Department of the Treasury designated Zhao Hui, who operated a scam center in Cambodia, and two Cambodia-based companies he controls. Treasury also designated two senior leaders of the Democratic Karen Benevolent Army (DKBA): commander-in-chief General Saw Shwe Wah, and Colonel Saw A One, who oversees security and participate in violence against victims of human trafficking trapped inside the scam centers.

This action supports President Trump's Executive Order 14390,“Combating Cybercrime, Fraud, and Predatory Schemes Against American Citizens,” which directs the U.S. government to use every available tool against foreign-backed criminal networks that prey on Americans through cybercrime, cyber-enabled fraud, and extortion. Southeast Asia–based scam centers, most of them run by Chinese organized crime groups, stole an estimated $18.2 billion from Americans in 2025. These scam centers fuel human trafficking, enrich armed groups, and undermine the rule of law and stability in Southeast Asia.

The Department of the Treasury took this action in coordination with the Department of Justice's Scam Center Strike Force, the Homeland Security Task Force and National Coordination Center, the Federal Bureau of Investigation's New York Field Office, and the Drug Enforcement Administration.

The United States calls on governments in the region to shut down scam operations, prosecute their leaders, owners, and protectors, and identify and assist trafficking victims. The United States will keep working with partners in Southeast Asia and around the world to dismantle these networks, hold accountable those who enable them, and protect Americans from fraud.

OFAC is taking today's actions pursuant to E.O. 13694, as amended. For more information, see Treasury's press release.