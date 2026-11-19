Federal Reserve Board Issues Enforcement Action With Former Employee Of First Security Bancorp
The Federal Reserve Board on Thursday announced the execution of the enforcement action listed below:
Consent Cease-and-Desist Order against Rush F. Harding III
Former employee of First Security Bancorp
Breach of fiduciary duty and violation of Regulation W
Additional enforcement actions can be searched for here.
For media inquiries, please email [email protected] or call 202-452-2955.
Note: On November 19, 2026, the release was revised to correct the enforcement type to“Consent Cease-and-Desist Order.” It was incorrectly described as“Consent Prohibition.”
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