MENAFN - The Federal Reserve)

The Federal Reserve Board on Thursday announced the execution of the enforcement action listed below:

Consent Cease-and-Desist Order against Rush F. Harding III

Former employee of First Security Bancorp

Breach of fiduciary duty and violation of Regulation W

Additional enforcement actions can be searched for here.

For media inquiries, please email [email protected] or call 202-452-2955.

Note: On November 19, 2026, the release was revised to correct the enforcement type to“Consent Cease-and-Desist Order.” It was incorrectly described as“Consent Prohibition.”