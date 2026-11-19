Hospitals have saved nearly $200 million with Bluesight's cost-saving tools. In 2027, new capabilities further grow margins and capture 340B dollars.

Bluesight, the leader in hospital intelligence solutions, today announced new capabilities to support health systems as they face the 340B rebate pilot and other financial pressures. Bluesight will track 340B dollars from the wholesaler invoice through the claim, payment, and manufacturer's rebate, while also enabling pharmacy teams to identify revenue opportunities within their purchasing workflows.

In 2027, 340B transactions will pay less, cost more up front, and must be proven during a HRSA audit. The pay cut comes from CMS's Outpatient Prospective Payment System (OPPS), which will reduce outpatient reimbursement for 340B-acquired drugs by 32%, an estimated $4.35 billion reduction in original Medicare drug payments in the first year. The up-front costs stem from HRSA's 340B Rebate Model Pilot, which starts for 21 products from 10 manufacturers and requires organizations to pay wholesale acquisition cost up front, submit claims data, and wait for a rebate.

Beyond OPPS payment cuts and the rebate pilot, hospitals face additional challenges that may impact their bottom line. Manufacturers are withholding 340B pricing from those that do not submit claims data, CMS is mandating reporting of every Medicare Part D 340B claim starting in 2027, and ongoing legislation in both chambers could further tighten 340B reporting and oversight.

Bluesight will address hospitals' financial concerns and provide new workflows that solve for changes in the 340B program:

Submission: Each rebate-eligible claim will be identified and submitted to Beacon, the 340B rebate submission platform. Financial Reconciliation: A purchase-to-rebate ledger will match every rebate's Beacon submission ID to the original wholesaler invoice, flagging fully paid, late, short, and denied rebates. Pharmacy and finance teams can then forecast cash flow and resolve late or denied rebates. Rebate Defense: The same audit record that proves each claim was eligible supports the hospital when a manufacturer or HRSA questions a claim or denies a rebate. Revenue Recovery: A TPA-independent, 100% claims audit will find missed opportunities to capture more revenue and savings, including eligible administrations and prescriptions that were never billed.

These workflows build on the invoice data Bluesight already analyzes from more than 3,900 hospitals across more than 13,000 purchasing accounts – data that now allows each rebate to be matched to its original invoice.

To further support financial transparency and growth across the pharmacy enterprise, Bluesight will release a Claims-Based Revenue Optimizer at the end of 2026 – expanding on the Medicare Revenue Optimizer feature launched earlier this year. This added view enables pharmacy and revenue teams to see the historical remittance rate for each drug based on their own payer mix, so before a drug is purchased, pharmacy teams can compare cost, reimbursement, and net margin. Early indicators from health systems piloting the capability show more than $20 million in annual revenue potential. Bluesight is also adding capture of missed 340B opportunities and revenue cycle insights, including denial trending and root cause analysis of underpayments.

Bluesight's 340B rebate solutions and revenue optimization capabilities are built for what pharmacy finances demand in 2027. Learn more at bluesight.

About Bluesight

Bluesight powers hospital operations with intelligence that simplifies inventory management, procurement, and compliance. Through its suite of industry-leading solutions, Bluesight ensures that health systems protect every patient and optimize every dollar. Over 3,000 United States and Canadian hospitals rely on Bluesight every day to have efficient and safe operations. For more information, please visit bluesight.

Contact

Era Atre

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