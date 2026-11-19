AI is increasingly becoming part of the drug discovery process, with researchers exploring how machine learning can identify therapeutic targets, design molecules, and accelerate the development of new treatments. The technology could help address some of the pharmaceutical industry's longstanding challenges, including lengthy development timelines, high research costs, and the difficulty of identifying promising drug candidates. Recent developments are highlighting the growing commercial potential of AI-driven drug discovery, as companies push beyond theoretical applications and begin demonstrating how these tools can contribute to actual pharmaceutical research.

Anthropic recently outlined how its AI models are being used across drug development, detailing partnerships with six organizations working to develop new medicines. The applications range from generating roughly 35,000 antibody designs for a food allergy treatment to improving cancer-targeting molecules and reducing manufacturing documentation review time by 89% at Enveda. Bristol Myers Squibb is also using Claude to assess early-stage clinical trial plans.

The announcement highlights AI's expanding role across drug discovery and development, from identifying targets and designing molecules to supporting clinical research. Several publicly traded companies are approaching this emerging field from different angles. Here are four stocks to take a closer look at.

DataMEDS AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDS) is a Tampa, Florida-based healthcare company that integrates its health information technology and physical infrastructure with its EinsteinRx artificial intelligence platform and PharmacyChain blockchain-enabled smart contracts platform. The company recently announced that its wholly owned subsidiary Helomics, a CLIA-certified cancer diagnostics laboratory that DataMEDS acquired in September, entered a cancer target discovery and drug candidate optimization partnership with DiaGen, an AI-driven drug discovery company based in Vancouver, Canada. Under the partnership, DiaGen gains access to the Helomics biobank, which holds more than 70,000 primary tumor biopsies, including more than 50,000 gynecologic cancer samples collected over nearly three decades.

The companies will first focus on validating 15 cytotoxic peptides that showed in vitro proof of concept in breast cancer cell lines, including triple-negative breast cancer. DiaGen will use its BLACKCOMB AI small-molecule design platform to build a library of drug candidates, Helomics will run the preclinical validation work on cell lines and primary tumors, and the two companies will jointly own the intellectual property that results. As part of the agreement, DataMEDS will issue 630,000 common shares to DiaGen, equal to 9.9% of its shares outstanding at the time of the agreement, and DiaGen will issue 9.9% of its fully diluted common shares to DataMEDS. The total value of the transaction is expected to be $1.5 million in cash and in-kind contributions through completion of project milestones.

DataMEDS has been active on other fronts as well. Its pharmacy subsidiary, Corexa Pharmacy, recently announced its first commercial sale of compounded peptides under the FDA's enforcement discretion policy, and the company reported third-quarter 2026 revenue of $2.7 million, up 50% from $1.8 million in the second quarter, driven primarily by growth in Corexa Pharmacy drug dispensing. In November, DataMEDS also signed a non-binding memorandum of understanding with a Florida-based HMO to deploy its Health Lives Here mobile app to more than 25,000 members, with definitive agreements expected in the fourth quarter of 2026.

Anthropic (NASDAQ:ANT) is a San Francisco-based AI company founded in 2021 by siblings Dario Amodei, its CEO, and Daniela Amodei, its president, and it is structured as a public benefit corporation. Anthropic launched its Claude family of AI models commercially in early 2023, and businesses and individuals use Claude for tasks across industries, including coding, medicine, law, and science. The company sells Claude to enterprise customers and to individual subscribers, and its registration statement reported more than 11,900 customers generating $100,000 or more in trailing 12-month revenue as of September 30, 2026.

In January, Anthropic introduced Claude for Healthcare, a set of tools for health systems, insurers, and patients that runs on HIPAA-ready infrastructure, connects Claude to industry databases and medical coding systems, and lets individual users connect their own health records. Anthropic has since extended Claude further into life sciences, rolling out Claude Science, an AI workbench for researchers, and beginning drug discovery programs of its own, including through its acquisition of Mithril Medicine, a company developing treatments for two rare forms of muscular dystrophy.

Anthropic recently launched the roadshow for an initial public offering of Class A common stock and applied to list the shares on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the symbol ANT.

Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR) is a computational drug discovery company that sells software built on a physics-based platform for molecular discovery and also runs its own drug discovery programs and collaborations. The company recently announced third-quarter 2026 results, reporting annual contract value of $44.7 million, up 17% from a year earlier, and trailing four-quarter annual contract value of $214 million, along with drug discovery revenue of $24 million. Schrödinger also increased its full-year 2026 guidance for annual contract value and drug discovery revenue.

In September, Schrödinger contributed two early-stage small-molecule programs, SDGR-4594 and SDGR-8139, to Tectora Therapeutics in connection with Tectora's $55 million Series A financing, in exchange for an equity stake and eligibility for future milestones. Earlier this year, the company launched an early access version of Bunsen, an agentic AI co-scientist designed to plan and run molecular discovery workflows on its platform.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company that uses AI to discover and develop medicines, with a pipeline focused on oncology and rare diseases. The company recently announced its third-quarter 2026 results, reporting revenue of $18.55 million compared with $5.18 million a year earlier, driven mainly by a $10 million milestone payment from its collaboration with Sanofi, and a net loss of $119.0 million compared with $162.3 million in the same quarter last year. Recursion also said it extended its cash runway into 2029.

The company also presented new Phase 2 data for REC-4881 in familial adenomatous polyposis, a hereditary condition associated with gastrointestinal cancer risk. After 12 weeks of treatment, 87% of evaluable patients had reductions in total polyp burden, with a median reduction of 47%, and about one-third reached reductions of at least 65%. Recursion expects to begin a registrational study in the second half of 2027, pending discussions with the FDA. Separately, Sanofi has optioned a development candidate from the collaboration, and Genentech exercised its first Validated Target Option under the neuroscience collaboration.

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