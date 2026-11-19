Safe Pro Group reported record Q3 2026 revenue of $2,676,680, which is a 2,539% increase year-over-year and up over 100% sequentially compared to Q2 2026. The company also reported a record 79% AI gross margin, with a major decrease in operating expenses, and a strong balance sheet. Revenue increase was primarily driven by U.S. Army and other U.S. government-contracted sales.

Safe Pro Group Inc (NASDAQ: SPAI), a developer of AI-powered security and defense solutions, recently reported financial results for Q3 2026, which ended on September 30, 2026 ( ).

Safe Pro recorded a record Q3 revenue of $2,676,680, which is an increase of 2,539% year-over-year, up around 101% sequentially compared to Q2 2026, and exceeded the preliminary estimate of more than $2.5 million. This revenue was primarily driven by U.S. Army and other U.S. government-contracted sales of Safe Pro's AI-powered threat detection, edge compute, and...

Read More>>

NOTE TO INVESTORS: IBN is a multifaceted financial news, content creation and publishing company utilized by both public and private companies to optimize investor awareness and recognition. For more information, please visit

Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the InvestorBrandNetwork website applicable to all content provided by IBN, wherever published or re-published:

The latest news and updates relating to SPAI are available in the company's newsroom at

Corporate Communications

IBN

Austin, Texas



512.354.7000 Office

[email protected]

Contact

IBN



[email protected]

