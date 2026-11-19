SS Innovations International (NASDAQ: SSII) announced the successful completion of what it describes as the world's first dual-console, beating-heart totally endoscopic coronary artery bypass (“TECAB”) surgery utilizing all five arms of its SSi Mantra surgical robotic system. The procedure was performed at Medanta – The Medicity Hospital in Gurugram, India, by Dr. Nitin Kumar Rajput of Medanta Hospital and Dr. Lalit Malik of Manipal Hospital, Jaipur, under the guidance of SS Innovations Chairman and CEO Dr. Sudhir Srivastava. The surgeons operated simultaneously using separate control consoles, with all five robotic arms working in synchronization while a stabilization system steadied the surgical area.

The minimally invasive procedure enabled surgeons to perform coronary artery bypass surgery through small incisions without opening the chest or using a heart-lung machine, allowing the patient's heart to continue beating throughout the operation. According to the company, the successful integration of dual-console control and five robotic arms represents an advancement in robotic cardiac surgery. Medanta Hospital Chairman and Managing Director Dr. Naresh Trehan reported that the patient was doing extremely well following the procedure, while SS Innovations highlighted the achievement as part of its mission to make advanced robotic surgery more affordable and accessible worldwide.

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About SS Innovations

SS Innovations International, Inc. develops innovative surgical robotic technologies with a vision to make the benefits of robotic surgery affordable and accessible to a larger segment of the global population. The Company's product range includes its proprietary“SSi Mantra” surgical robotic system and its comprehensive suite of“SSi Mudra” surgical instruments, which support a variety of surgical robotic procedures including cardiac surgery. Headquartered in India, SS Innovations is a U.S. company focused on expanding the global presence of its technologically advanced, user-friendly, and cost-effective surgical robotic solutions. Visit the Company's website at ssinnovations or LinkedIn for more information and updates.

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