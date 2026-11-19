Beeline Holdings (NASDAQ: BLNE) announced it has entered into a definitive merger agreement to acquire TYTL Corp., a blockchain-enabled residential real estate equity platform, in an all-stock transaction. The proposed acquisition would expand Beeline beyond digital mortgage origination into home equity investments, tokenized real estate securities and blockchain-enabled financial infrastructure. Existing Beeline shareholders are expected to initially retain approximately 60% of the combined company, with TYTL shareholders owning approximately 40%, subject to adjustments and the cancellation of certain shares otherwise issuable to Beeline CEO Nick Liuzza, who is also CEO and a principal shareholder of TYTL. A special committee of independent directors negotiated the transaction and obtained a third-party fairness opinion.

TYTL's platform enables homeowners to access equity without traditional credit checks, monthly payments or conventional appraisals, while providing institutional investors access to tokenized residential real estate securities. Its business model targets transaction revenue equal to 8.5% of transaction value, along with retained digital securities representing approximately 5% of transaction value, which constitute potential asset value rather than recognized revenue. Beeline plans to leverage its artificial intelligence (“AI”) technology, mortgage operations and title infrastructure to support the platform's expansion, with an initial addressable market estimated at $1 trillion. The company also expects to introduce a home equity investment-related digital token in January, subject to regulatory requirements. Closing remains contingent on several conditions, including approval by a majority of disinterested Beeline shareholders and TYTL securing at least $15 million in committed institutional capital.

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About Beeline Holdings, Inc.

Beeline Holdings, Inc. is a technology-driven mortgage and home-finance company focused on simplifying and accelerating the path to homeownership, property investment and home-equity access. Through its digital platform, Beeline offers mortgage products designed for traditional borrowers, self-employed borrowers and real estate investors and is expanding its platform into home equity investment products.

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