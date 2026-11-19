- Pure Flix Familia, Great American Media's new Latino-focused streaming service, hosts a festive holiday Lodge at Christmas Wonderland, open through Jan. 3, 2027 -

- Fans can take photos with Ponce from 6 to 10 p.m. at Tropical Park, and new subscribers can save 50% on their first year -

Pure Flix Familia, Great American Media recently launched streaming service offering wholesome entertainment for Latino families, is hosting a meet and greet, free with Christmas Wonderland admission, with actor-producer Carlos Ponce at the Pure Flix Familia Lodge at Christmas Wonderland in Miami's Tropical Park on Black Friday, Nov. 27, from 6 to 10 p.m.

Open all season, the Lodge gives families a fireplace backdrop for holiday photos and a preview of Pure Flix Familia's Christmas lineup, including Alquilé un Novio para Navidad, Un Regalo... Navideño and Three Generations, One Christmas. Each title reflects what Pure Flix Familia stands for: uplifting stories celebrating love, faith and family that parents can feel good about sharing with their kids.

Ponce is a co-founder of Minivela, the Latino media, entertainment and production company and a Great American Media partner. He is helping shape Pure Flix Familia's creative identity, build relationships with actors, writers and filmmakers, and support audience-engagement initiatives. He is also expected to appear in future Pure Flix Familia projects.

Launched in Spanish and expanding into English-language and bilingual storytelling, Pure Flix Familia is made for every generation at the table, from abuelos to the grandkids.

A Holiday Gift for Founding Members

This Christmas, families can be among the first to call Pure Flix Familia home. Lodge visitors can choose from two holiday offers: a full year for $24.99 (regularly $49.99) with code WONDERLAND50, or 50% off the first month (regularly $4.99) with code FAMILIA50. Offers valid for new subscribers through Dec. 31, 2026. To join, scan the QR codes at the Lodge or visit pureflixfamilia. Founding members who sign up at the Lodge can take home Spanish-language holiday merch, including T-shirts, sweatshirts, caps and beanies, while supplies last.

Event Details

What: Meet & Greet with Carlos Ponce at the Pure Flix Familia Lodge

When: Friday, Nov. 27, 2026 (Black Friday), 6 to 10 p.m.; park open 4 p.m. to midnight Where: Tropical Park, 7900 SW 40th St., Miami, FL 33155

Pure Flix Familia Lodge: Town Square, near the main entrance

Christmas Wonderland Dates: Nov. 12, 2026 – Jan. 3, 2027

Tickets and Information: miamiwonderland

About Pure Flix Familia

Pure Flix Familia is Great American Media's Latino-focused streaming destination for culturally relevant entertainment centered on family and faith. Created around a Total Latino Market strategy, the platform is designed to serve Spanish-dominant, bilingual and English-dominant audiences through movies, series, original microdramas and curated programming that families can confidently enjoy together.

About Great American Media

Great American Media is the leader in faith and family entertainment, and one of the fastest-growing entertainment networks on television. Great American Media is home to a portfolio of entertainment brands that celebrate faith, family, and country, including Great American Family, the flagship linear network featuring original Christmas movies, rom-coms, and beloved series; Great American Pure Flix, the leading faith and family streaming service; Great American Faith & Living, the unscripted companion network; and GFam+, an app that lets viewers watch anytime, anywhere. Great American Media, established in June 2021 by Bill Abbott and a group of US-based family offices, is available via cable, streaming on Pure Flix and YouTube TV, and on the GFam+ app.

About Minivela

Minivela is a bilingual microdrama company creating, producing, distributing, and monetizing culturally relevant, brand-friendly entertainment for U.S. Hispanic and Latin American audiences. Its original productions, creator collaborations, branded entertainment, and media partnerships connect storytelling, audiences, and commerce. Projects and partnerships include Rico's Tacos and Pure Flix Familia.

Contact

Victoria Quevedo Or Debbie Davis

[email protected]

512-537-1414

