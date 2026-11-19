Sri Lanka Reaffirms Commitment To Inclusive And Resilient Digital Transformation At ITU Plenipotentiary Conference 2026 In Doha
Ambassador to Qatar Sithara Khan delivered the country's policy statement at the opening plenary while leading the Sri Lankan delegation. The conference runs from 9 to 27 November 2026 at the Doha Exhibition and Convention Center. it
According to the Sri Lankan Embassy, Khan identified digital transformation as a national priority and outlined the National Digital Economy Blueprint 2025–2030 as the framework for developing a competitive, innovative and inclusive digital economy.
She described implementation as a collaborative effort involving government institutions, the telecommunications regulator, industry and international development partners.
Emergency communications formed another part of the statement. Khan emphasised the need for robust systems capable of maintaining essential telecommunications services during natural disasters and other national emergencies.
She also called for telecommunications infrastructure to be developed with environmental sustainability, energy efficiency and resilience in mind. The priorities place continuity of services alongside wider access in Sri Lanka's stated approach to digital development.
The delegation is participating in proceedings that determine the ITU's direction, approve its strategic and financial plans and elect its leadership and governing bodies. These include five senior officials, the membership of the 48-seat Council and 12 Radio Regulations Board members.
Khan reaffirmed Sri Lanka's intention to strengthen engagement with the ITU and contribute to its programmes. She is accompanied by Minister Dharmasiri Wijewardana and the embassy's Counsellor and Head of Chancery, Dulanji Herath, during the conference proceedings in Doha.
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