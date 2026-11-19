MENAFN - Colombo Gazette) Adfactors PR Lanka's Abdullah Firdousi and Rachel Nicolle presented their winning Young Zeals APAC campaign to regional agency leaders at the PROI Worldwide APAC Regional Summit in Hong Kong.

The summit took place from 4 to 6 November 2026 and was hosted by Strategic Public Relations Group, PROI's Hong Kong partner. Firdousi is an account manager at Adfactors PR Lanka, while Nicolle is an assistant account manager.

The pair finished first among 13 teams from PROI partner agencies across Asia Pacific, according to the agency. Competing teams included participants from Australia, India, Thailand, Indonesia and Taiwan.

They presented their campaign on the second day of the summit, explaining the pitch to leaders from across the network. They subsequently joined fellow award winners and judges for a session examining approaches to a competitive communications brief.

Young Zeals asks participating teams to respond to a live brief and present their ideas to a jury of agency leaders. The initiative is intended to encourage creativity among younger professionals working within the PROI network.

The wider summit examined Asia's changing influence in international communications. Sessions covered cultural intelligence in reputation management, geopolitics across the region and the implications of artificial intelligence for agency pricing models.

Workshops also addressed leadership and personal branding for the next generation of agency leaders, placing the competition presentations within a broader programme of professional development.

Adfactors PR Lanka founding chief executive Rezani Aziz welcomed the pair's presentation and indicated that they would share their experience with colleagues. The agency described the Hong Kong appearance as an opportunity for younger team members to present their work to a regional industry audience.