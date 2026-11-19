MENAFN - Colombo Gazette) Sri Lanka and Brazil signed two technical cooperation agreements in Brasília on 17 November 2026, establishing frameworks for three-year projects intended to strengthen sugarcane production and dairy farming in Sri Lanka.

The agreements were signed at the Brazilian Cooperation Agency by its director, Ambassador Ruy Carlos Pereira, and Sri Lanka's Ambassador to Brazil, C. A. Chaminda I. Colonne. They fall under the countries' Basic Agreement on Technical Cooperation, signed on 16 September 2008.

The sugarcane initiative will involve the agency and the Federal University of São Carlos. Planned activities include technical training, technology transfer, study tours and institutional capacity-building.

Training will cover sugar and ethanol production and the processing of by-products, including potential uses in organic fertiliser and energy generation. Intended beneficiaries include the Sugarcane Research Institute, farming families, workers, service providers and participating producers Lanka Sugar Company, GalOya Plantations and Ethimale Plantations.

The dairy project will address cattle production, nutrition, fodder conservation, breeding and genetic improvement. It also provides for stronger rural extension services, a technical demonstration unit in Sri Lanka and support for rural cooperatives.

According to the Sri Lankan Embassy, the sugarcane project has been allocated US418,646infinancialsupportandUS36,400 in non-financial contributions. The dairy allocations are US443,697andUS56,600 respectively.

The projects follow a Brazilian scoping mission conducted from 8 to 22 June 2023, which assessed sector challenges through technical visits and consultations.

The Brazilian Cooperation Agency will coordinate, monitor and evaluate implementation on the Brazilian side with participating institutions. The projects aim to improve knowledge, extension services and production capacity, with higher sugarcane yields and milk output identified as intended outcomes.